2025 U.S. Nationals: Day 5 Distance Session Live Recap

2025 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

The 2025 U.S. National Championships, which double as the World Championship Trials, are on their final day in Indianapolis. In between Day 5 prelims and finals, we’ve got a timed finals distance session featuring the slower heats of the women’s 1500 free and men’s 800 free—slower only compared to the fastest-seeded heat, as plenty of quick swims are on the docket.

If you’re here to see world record holder Katie Ledecky and superstar Bobby Finke, you’ll have to wait for the finals session, where the top 8 seeds in each event will race for spots on Team USA’s World Championship roster.

Because these are timed finals, all heats are ranked together. So while it’s very unlikely, a swimmer from one of the earlier heats could technically still post a time fast enough to hold up for a top-2 finish—and potentially capture a Worlds berth. The third-place finishers in the men’s 400 and 1500 freestyles, Ryan Erisman and Aiden Hammer, will both be in heat 3 in this session, so there is plenty of quality in this early session.

Stay tuned for live updates below.

WOMEN’S 1500 FREESTYLE — TIMED FINALS (SLOWER HEATS)

MEN’S 800 FREESTYLE — TIMED FINALS (SLOWER HEATS)

