Baylor Nelson And Jake Mitchell To Swim Off For WUG Place In Finals Session Tonight

The start of the finals session on Day 5 of the U.S. National Championships will see Jake Mitchell and Baylor Nelson swim-off for the second individual spot in the 200 freestyle at the World University Games this summer. Neither man is on the roster so far, so this will have repercussions for their involvement with Team USA this summer.

The swim-off will kick off the session at 6:55, and will be the first of three tonight. Anna Peplowski and Erin Gemmell will also swim a 200 freestyle to break a tie for fourth, and will be followed by McKenzie Siroky and Emma Weber swimming off for the second individual spot in the 50 breaststroke for Worlds.

The pair clocked matching times of 1:47.38 in the ‘B’ final on Wednesday, both of them off their respective PBs of 1:45.82 for Mitchell and 1:46.51 for Nelson. That was also slower for both than they were in the heat, where Mitchell was 1:46.87 and Nelson snuck in as the 16th finisher after going 1:47.01, albeit 0.78 seconds faster than 17th-place Shaine Casas.

The two were international teammates in 2023, finishing third (Mitchell) and sixth (Nelson) to make the 4×200 free relay team. They won silver in Fukuoka, with Mitchell splitting 1:45.06 in the final and Nelson featuring only on the prelims relay, where he was 1:47.13 on the second leg.

The time of finals swim-offs such as this one is decided jointly by the athletes involved, their coaches, the Meet Managing Director, and the National Team. Both swimmers had finished their schedule for the week, Mitchell in the 400 free yesterday and Nelson in the 400 IM on Day 3, so there will be no scheduling conflicts today.