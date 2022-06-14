Jesse Moore Named Acting Head Coach of Cal Women’s Swim Team

Less than two months after being hired from Dartmouth as an assistant, Jesse Moore is running the Cal women’s swim and dive team’s optional practices as acting head coach in the wake of Teri McKeever being placed on administrative leave May 25.
According to Jonathan Okanes, Cal’s interim associate athletics director of communications, Moore is receiving help from Dr. Graig Chow, the director of Cal Athletics’ “High Performance and Well-Being” program. Lead sport supervisor Gordon Bayne and senior associate athletic director Josh Hummel are also assisting with day-to-day operations.
“Each of these individuals is committed to doing all that they can so that the swimmers and divers here at Cal can thrive in a positive environment,” Okanes said.
Moore recently led a group of Cal swimmers at the Pro Swim Series meet in Mission Viejo. After winning the 100 back in 1:00.21 at that meet, USA Swimming National Team member Isabelle Stadden entered the transfer portal along with roommate Ayla Spitz.
Moore was hired in mid-April to replace assistant coach Dani Korman after spending the 2020-21 season as head coach of Dartmouth. He brought in one of the best recruiting classes in Dartmouth history and coached his swimmers to four school records and 37 all-time top-10 performances. Prior to Dartmouth, Moore served on coaching staffs at Minnesota, Northwestern, Duke, William & Mary, and Drexel.
To be frank, this is a terrible idea on the part of Cal- he just stepped onto campus 3 weeks ago, he’s probably still learning the names of the people on the team. Naming someone to be the head coach, even if temporary, is a pretty big responsibility and even more so during such a tumultuous time. We will see more swimmers entering the transfer portal and/or decommitting in the coming months.
Did they have another choice?
I think it’s pretty low risk in the off-season.
Can someone make the case that he is actually qualified? I don’t see it. Better off bringing Marsh in for a year and then doing a nationwide search. I can’t believe i said that.
Brett for coach, or make Dave D head of both
For “acting” head coach, I would say yes.. What are his duties this summer, keep up on recruiting and train who might still be in front of him.
That means Cal is using Jesse to hold the head coach position for Terri. Acting head coach is not the same as interim head coach.
To be honest I can’t see that it’s in Cal’s interests to have her back. Regardless of what an investigation says, the vast majority of athletes are not going to want to take a chance and swim for Teri after this. If she comes back recruiting will take a dive for the foreseeable future. They basically need a big, bullet-proof name in charge to save the women’s programme.
Brett bout to swooop in
I get that we all think Brett-the-podcast-troll is funny, but you don’t actually think he’s got the personality to bring a program back from firing an abusive coach, do you?
That’s like making Joe Rogan president.
Well that turned out to be a hell of a career move
Well that’s one way to rise to the top.
How much does the Coach Jesse Moore LLC pitch in?
As the Dutch would say, “naar boven drijven door gebrek aan gewicht”. Translation available, if needed.
I get a general idea, but what English proverb would this be similar to (or is it even one)?
Or a translation that is not just word for word.
Might failing up work? I get he hasn’t failed per se.