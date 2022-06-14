Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Jesse Moore Named Acting Head Coach of Cal Women’s Swim Team

Comments: 18

Less than two months after being hired from Dartmouth as an assistant, Jesse Moore is running the Cal women’s swim and dive team’s optional practices as acting head coach in the wake of Teri McKeever being placed on administrative leave May 25

According to Jonathan Okanes, Cal’s interim associate athletics director of communications, Moore is receiving help from Dr. Graig Chow, the director of Cal Athletics’ “High Performance and Well-Being” program. Lead sport supervisor Gordon Bayne and senior associate athletic director Josh Hummel are also assisting with day-to-day operations. 

“Each of these individuals is committed to doing all that they can so that the swimmers and divers here at Cal can thrive in a positive environment,” Okanes said.

Moore recently led a group of Cal swimmers at the Pro Swim Series meet in Mission Viejo. After winning the 100 back in 1:00.21 at that meet, USA Swimming National Team member Isabelle Stadden entered the transfer portal along with roommate Ayla Spitz

Moore was hired in mid-April to replace assistant coach Dani Korman after spending the 2020-21 season as head coach of Dartmouth. He brought in one of the best recruiting classes in Dartmouth history and coached his swimmers to four school records and 37 all-time top-10 performances. Prior to Dartmouth, Moore served on coaching staffs at Minnesota, Northwestern, Duke, William & Mary, and Drexel. 

18
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of
18 Comments
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
MCH
16 seconds ago

When will Cal women next finish in the top 5 at NCAAs?
A) Within 5 years
B) Between 5-10 years
C) Never

0
0
Reply
Yaboi
7 minutes ago

To be frank, this is a terrible idea on the part of Cal- he just stepped onto campus 3 weeks ago, he’s probably still learning the names of the people on the team. Naming someone to be the head coach, even if temporary, is a pretty big responsibility and even more so during such a tumultuous time. We will see more swimmers entering the transfer portal and/or decommitting in the coming months.

1
-1
Reply
Braden Keith
Admin
Reply to  Yaboi
4 minutes ago

Did they have another choice?

I think it’s pretty low risk in the off-season.

0
0
Reply
Taa
16 minutes ago

Can someone make the case that he is actually qualified? I don’t see it. Better off bringing Marsh in for a year and then doing a nationwide search. I can’t believe i said that.

1
-4
Reply
Blake pierogi
Reply to  Taa
10 minutes ago

Brett for coach, or make Dave D head of both

Last edited 10 minutes ago by Blake pierogi
0
0
Reply
Erik
Reply to  Taa
2 minutes ago

For “acting” head coach, I would say yes.. What are his duties this summer, keep up on recruiting and train who might still be in front of him.

0
0
Reply
Mike
23 minutes ago

That means Cal is using Jesse to hold the head coach position for Terri. Acting head coach is not the same as interim head coach.

4
-1
Reply
Swimmer
Reply to  Mike
17 minutes ago

To be honest I can’t see that it’s in Cal’s interests to have her back. Regardless of what an investigation says, the vast majority of athletes are not going to want to take a chance and swim for Teri after this. If she comes back recruiting will take a dive for the foreseeable future. They basically need a big, bullet-proof name in charge to save the women’s programme.

4
0
Reply
Blake pierogi
Reply to  Swimmer
12 minutes ago

Brett bout to swooop in

0
0
Reply
Kanye's Best
Reply to  Blake pierogi
10 minutes ago

I get that we all think Brett-the-podcast-troll is funny, but you don’t actually think he’s got the personality to bring a program back from firing an abusive coach, do you?

That’s like making Joe Rogan president.

3
0
Reply
alo
43 minutes ago

Well that turned out to be a hell of a career move

14
-1
Reply
Bobthebuilderrocks
47 minutes ago

Well that’s one way to rise to the top.

17
0
Reply
OAC
49 minutes ago

How much does the Coach Jesse Moore LLC pitch in?

11
-1
Reply
Chachi
51 minutes ago

As the Dutch would say, “naar boven drijven door gebrek aan gewicht”. Translation available, if needed.

4
-1
Reply
Dan
Reply to  Chachi
44 minutes ago

I get a general idea, but what English proverb would this be similar to (or is it even one)?
Or a translation that is not just word for word.

0
-3
Reply
Blake pierogi
Reply to  Dan
10 minutes ago

Might failing up work? I get he hasn’t failed per se.

0
0
Reply

About Riley Overend

Riley is an associate editor interested in the stories taking place outside of the pool just as much as the drama between the lane lines. A 2019 graduate of Boston College, he came to SwimSwam in April of 2022 after three years as a sports reporter and sports editor in the …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!