Jesse Moore Named Acting Head Coach of Cal Women’s Swim Team

Less than two months after being hired from Dartmouth as an assistant, Jesse Moore is running the Cal women’s swim and dive team’s optional practices as acting head coach in the wake of Teri McKeever being placed on administrative leave May 25.

According to Jonathan Okanes, Cal’s interim associate athletics director of communications, Moore is receiving help from Dr. Graig Chow, the director of Cal Athletics’ “High Performance and Well-Being” program. Lead sport supervisor Gordon Bayne and senior associate athletic director Josh Hummel are also assisting with day-to-day operations.

“Each of these individuals is committed to doing all that they can so that the swimmers and divers here at Cal can thrive in a positive environment,” Okanes said.

Moore recently led a group of Cal swimmers at the Pro Swim Series meet in Mission Viejo. After winning the 100 back in 1:00.21 at that meet, USA Swimming National Team member Isabelle Stadden entered the transfer portal along with roommate Ayla Spitz.

Moore was hired in mid-April to replace assistant coach Dani Korman after spending the 2020-21 season as head coach of Dartmouth. He brought in one of the best recruiting classes in Dartmouth history and coached his swimmers to four school records and 37 all-time top-10 performances. Prior to Dartmouth, Moore served on coaching staffs at Minnesota, Northwestern, Duke, William & Mary, and Drexel.