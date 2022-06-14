Texas High School State Champion Thomas Wu Commits to MIT for 2022-23

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Thomas Wu, a Texas high school state champion in the 100 breaststroke, has announced his commitment to continue his athletic and academic careers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). Wu is from Cedar Park, Texas, where he attends Cedar Park High School. He also trains and competes with Nitro Swimming.

Wu specializes in the breaststroke events, as well as competing in fly and IM. He holds a 2022 Winter U.S. Open qualifying time in the 100-yard breaststroke and Winter Juniors qualifying times in the 200 breast and 100 fly.

Best Times SCY:

100 breast- 55.21

200 breast- 2:01.85

100 fly- 49.34

200 IM- 1:51.10

Wu competed in the 2022 UIL 5A State Championships (for the state’s smaller, though in many cases still quite large, high schools). In Texas, the State Meet is split into 6 divisions, with 1A being the smallest schools and 6A being the largest schools. Wu swam the 100 breast and the 200 IM, qualifying for finals in both.

In the 100 breast, he finished second in prelims with a 56.01. In finals, he improved by .70 seconds, posting a 55.31 and winning the event. He was just .10 slower than his personal best, which was set in October of 2020.

In the 200 IM, Wu finished 5th in both prelims and finals. He posted a final time of 1:52.79, which is 1.69 seconds off his best of 1:51.10, set back in December of 2020. Wu was also a member of Cedar Park’s 200 free relay, where he led off in 21.36 seconds. The relay came in 10th place overall.

At the 2021 Speedo Winter Junior Championships, Wu competed in the 50 free, 100 breast, 200 breast, and 200 IM. His highest finish came in the 100 breast, where he placed 36th. He was just over a half-second slower than his best time, finishing in 55.97. In the 200 IM he was only .41 away from his best, clocking a 1:51.51.

MIT is a Division III program in the New England Womens’ and Men’s Athletic Conference (NEWMAC). The school is well-known for its rigorous academics and 7.3% acceptance rate.

At the 2022 NEWMAC Championships, the MIT men finished in first place. At the 2022 NCAA Division III Championships, they came in 6th with an 18.5-point lead over 7th-place University of Chicago.

Wu will fit well into the already high-caliber program at MIT, with best times that would score at NEWMACS and possibly qualify for NCAAs. At the 2022 NEWMAC Championships, Wu would have placed 3rd in the 100 breast, 2nd in the 200 breast, and 4th in the 200 IM with his best times, earning NCAA “B” cuts in all three.

Wu will join fellow Texans Michael Peng and Theo Chen in the MIT class of 2026. Other top recruits arriving in Cambridge in the fall include Zack West, Cole Firlie, and Evan Liu.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.