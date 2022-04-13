Jesse Moore Expected to Be Named New Assistant Coach for Cal Women

Former Dartmouth head coach Jesse Moore will be named the next assistant women’s swimming coach at Cal. He will replace Dani Korman, who has served in that role since the 2019-2020 season. Sources tell SwimSwam that Moore signed his contract at Cal on Tuesday.
SwimSwam has reached out to Korman to inquire about her next move, but have not received a response.
The Cal women placed 8th at the 2022 NCAA Championship meet, which was their lowest finish since 2005. While a lot of swimmers are still getting faster upon arrival in Berkeley, Cal’s recruiting hasn’t been at the level it once was in recent seasons. The addition of NCAA Champion and Olympic gold medalist Maggie MacNeil as a 5th-year transfer from Michigan next season will help with that, and if Izzy Ivey returns for her 5th year next season, that would give Cal one of the best one-two punches in the country. Cal is lead by head coach Teri McKeever, who among other accomplishments led the U.S. women’s team to the 2012 Olympic Games.
In the 2021-2022 season, Moore’s only as head coach at Dartmouth, the Big Green finished 8th out of 8 teams in the men’s meet and 7th out of 8 teams in the women’s meet, the same as they finished in the prior championship in 2020.
Moore took over the Dartmouth program as head coach in April 2021. The team was coming out of the COVID-19 season where not only did the Ivy League cancel all competition, but the school cut, and then reinstated, the swimming & diving programs.
Moore spent the prior three seasons at Minnesota, where he oversaw the middle distance and IM groups, coordinated recruiting, and managed rosters for both the men’s and women’s programs. While at Minnesota, Moore coached 33 NCAA qualifiers and helped both the men’s and women’s team earn top 20 finishes at the 2019 NCAA Championships.
Before coming to Minnesota, Moore served as the associate head coach at Northwestern University, where he coached all training groups, led recruiting efforts, managed social media accounts, and coordinated team travel. During his time there, the team thrived in both the pool and the classroom, making it to NCAAs in both 2017 and 2018 and earning multiple CSCAA All-America and Big Ten individual honors.
Prior to Northwestern, Moore also worked as an assistant coach at Duke (2012-16), and at his alma mater William & Mary (2010-12), where he earned his MBA while working as an assistant coach.
Moore launched his coaching career in 2008, working as a graduate assistant academic advisor at Drexel for two years. In this role, he advised students from several different athletic teams and worked as a volunteer assistant coach with the swimming and diving teams.
Has any program he’s been at improved significantly during his stint? Genuine question
by him recruiting good swimmers, most definitely
Terri doesn’t need him to be the best assistant in the country on the deck but to win the recruiting battles against UVA, NCST etc etc.
Wonder where Korman is going. Wonder if Terri is laying groundwork to get out. I figured Korman was the heir apparent.
>Wonder if Terri is laying groundwork to get out.
I’ve seen these comments here for a while and I’m not sure what to make of them. McKeever is 60 which is 20 years younger than Eddie Reese who doesn’t seem to be in a hurry to leave. If there’s some other angle I’m missing about this situation, please let me know.
who is taking his Dartmouth job?
That’s not a job that they can just call someone and have them jump at the prospect. I imagine they’ll post the job and do a national search.
Wow, it takes a big person to make a move as huge as this while knowing he’s gonna have to eat so many negative comments. Cal women have just seen a massive addition to their program in my opinion. I wish him the best of luck, he’ll have a lot on his plate!
Wow big news. I guess Korman didn’t work out and something needed to happen?
Re-read some related stories for background and everything points to this move being made to staunch the recruiting bleeding from the last couple of seasons. Makes sense. Hope Korman lands on her feet & Moore gets to work fast . Go Bears.
Obviously a better job, but not the right move to walk away from the Dartmouth program after what they’ve been through the past couple years. Spineless in my opinion… these athletes deserve better.
This is such a bad take
Go read the comments on the article about him resigning and then tell me this is a bad take
Comments from anonymous users- for all we know, they were from swimmers on another team or parents of angry recruits who were upset that a swim coach wouldn’t fast track their kid into an Ivy League acceptance.
they were also from disappointed alums and active swimmers but go off
That very well could be true, but again, with anonymity, we really don’t know.
How does this guy keep failing upward?
How does he keep fooling people into hiring him?
He seems to have had a bunch of relatively lateral moves honestly. He was an assistant at a solid program (Duke) 10 years ago.