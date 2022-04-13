Jesse Moore Expected to Be Named New Assistant Coach for Cal Women

Former Dartmouth head coach Jesse Moore will be named the next assistant women’s swimming coach at Cal. He will replace Dani Korman, who has served in that role since the 2019-2020 season. Sources tell SwimSwam that Moore signed his contract at Cal on Tuesday.

SwimSwam has reached out to Korman to inquire about her next move, but have not received a response.

The Cal women placed 8th at the 2022 NCAA Championship meet, which was their lowest finish since 2005. While a lot of swimmers are still getting faster upon arrival in Berkeley, Cal’s recruiting hasn’t been at the level it once was in recent seasons. The addition of NCAA Champion and Olympic gold medalist Maggie MacNeil as a 5th-year transfer from Michigan next season will help with that, and if Izzy Ivey returns for her 5th year next season, that would give Cal one of the best one-two punches in the country. Cal is lead by head coach Teri McKeever, who among other accomplishments led the U.S. women’s team to the 2012 Olympic Games.

In the 2021-2022 season, Moore’s only as head coach at Dartmouth, the Big Green finished 8th out of 8 teams in the men’s meet and 7th out of 8 teams in the women’s meet, the same as they finished in the prior championship in 2020.

Moore took over the Dartmouth program as head coach in April 2021. The team was coming out of the COVID-19 season where not only did the Ivy League cancel all competition, but the school cut, and then reinstated, the swimming & diving programs.

Moore spent the prior three seasons at Minnesota, where he oversaw the middle distance and IM groups, coordinated recruiting, and managed rosters for both the men’s and women’s programs. While at Minnesota, Moore coached 33 NCAA qualifiers and helped both the men’s and women’s team earn top 20 finishes at the 2019 NCAA Championships.

Before coming to Minnesota, Moore served as the associate head coach at Northwestern University, where he coached all training groups, led recruiting efforts, managed social media accounts, and coordinated team travel. During his time there, the team thrived in both the pool and the classroom, making it to NCAAs in both 2017 and 2018 and earning multiple CSCAA All-America and Big Ten individual honors.

Prior to Northwestern, Moore also worked as an assistant coach at Duke (2012-16), and at his alma mater William & Mary (2010-12), where he earned his MBA while working as an assistant coach.

Moore launched his coaching career in 2008, working as a graduate assistant academic advisor at Drexel for two years. In this role, he advised students from several different athletic teams and worked as a volunteer assistant coach with the swimming and diving teams.