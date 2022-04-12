Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Jesse Moore Resigns as Dartmouth Head Coach

Comments: 19

Dartmouth head swimming & diving coach Jesse Moore has resigned his position, he informed the team on Tuesday.

In the 2021-2022 season, Moore’s only as head coach at Dartmouth, the Big Green finished 8th out of 8 teams in the men’s meet and 7th out of 8 teams in the women’s meet, the same as they finished in the prior championship in 2020.

Moore took over the Dartmouth program as head coach in April 2021. The team was coming out of the COVID-19 season where not only did the Ivy League cancel all competition, but the school cut, and then reinstated, the swimming & diving programs.

Moore spent the prior three seasons at Minnesota, where he oversaw the middle distance and IM groups, coordinated recruiting, and managed rosters for both the men’s and women’s programs. While at Minnesota, Moore coached 33 NCAA qualifiers and helped both the men’s and women’s team earn top 20 finishes at the 2019 NCAA Championships.

Before coming to Minnesota, Moore served as the associate head coach at Northwestern University, where he coached all training groups, led recruiting efforts, managed social media accounts, and coordinated team travel. During his time there, the team thrived in both the pool and the classroom, making it to NCAAs in both 2017 and 2018 and earning multiple CSCAA All-America and Big Ten individual honors.

Prior to Northwestern, Moore also worked as an assistant coach at Duke (2012-16), and at his alma mater William & Mary (2010-12), where he earned his MBA while working as an assistant coach.

Moore launched his coaching career in 2008, working as a graduate assistant academic advisor at Drexel for two years. In this role, he advised students from several different athletic teams and worked as a volunteer assistant coach with the swimming and diving teams.

19
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of
19 Comments
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
SwimmerGOD
34 minutes ago

Possibly to do with post-season anonymous reviews by student-atheletes??

8
-3
Reply
eraser
35 minutes ago

Moore is a poor leader. Hoping he won’t be a head coach anywhere for a while after this.

10
-4
Reply
L0E
1 hour ago

Dartmouth needs someone who is committed to being apart of the Big Green Community for the long term.

36
0
Reply
Oldswimdad
Reply to  L0E
50 minutes ago

The swimmers deserve much better than what Dartmouth as a swim program has offered up.

15
-2
Reply
boop
1 hour ago

Pitt

5
-15
Reply
Good Riddance
1 hour ago

Dude couldn’t last a year? After everything those kids went through with being cut and reinstatement he couldn’t give them a little bit of consistency? I feel for those swimmers but they’re probably better off with a new coach.

35
-3
Reply
Bad Look
1 hour ago

Where’s he going?! No way he resigns without something already lined up. Bad look to go to a program that needs a lifeline and bail less than a year in

37
-2
Reply
Braden Keith
Author
Reply to  Bad Look
55 minutes ago

We’ve got a pretty strong rumor, but we’re still working on getting good confirmation.

29
0
Reply
Sorry
Reply to  Bad Look
48 minutes ago

Cal

20
-2
Reply
Joanne B
1 hour ago

My door is always open for anyone who needs support! 😊

7
-1
Reply
Cheesecake Enjoyer
1 hour ago

Interested to see where he goes next, such a personality as his holds its own gravity on a swim team. I’m sure the decision wasn’t made lightly, and he must have a heavy heart to be making this choice.

11
-21
Reply

About Braden Keith

Braden Keith

Braden Keith is the Editor-in-Chief and a co-founder/co-owner of SwimSwam.com. He first got his feet wet by building The Swimmers' Circle beginning in January 2010, and now comes to SwimSwam to use that experience and help build a new leader in the sport of swimming. Aside from his life on the InterWet, …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!