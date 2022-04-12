Lorenzo Galossi Pops 1:48.26 200 Free, Is 3-for-3 With Italian Junior Records

2022 ITALIAN SPRING CHAMPIONSHIPS

April 9th – April 13th

Riccione, Italy

LCM (50m)

World Championships Qualifier

15-year-old Italian phenom Lorenzo Galossi broke his third Italian Junior Record at the 2022 Italian Spring Championships this week, posting a 1:48.26 in the ‘B’ final of the men’s 200 freestyle Tuesday evening.

This is Galossi’s third Italian Junior Record of the competition. Galossi’s first big swim came in the 400 freestyle final on Sunday when he placed 2nd to Marco de Tullio, when he lowered both the Italian Junior Record and European Junior Record in one swoop. Monday, Galossi lowered the National Junior Record in the 800 freestyle. As of Tuesday, Galossi’s middle-distance sweep is complete with his ‘B’ final victory of 1:48.26 in the 200.

This is a lifetime best by Galossi by 1.01 seconds; his previous lifetime best stood at 1:49.27 from the 2021 LEN European Junior Championship last summer, held in Rome.

Galossi’s new record erases that of Mitch D’Arrigo, who in 2017, after representing Italy in the 2016 Rio Olympic Games, switched his sporting citizenship to the United States. D’Arrigo’s record stood at 1:48.28, meaning Galossi clipped it by a mere 0.02.

Splits Comparison

Splits D’Arrigo – 2013 Galossi – 2022 1st 50 25.84 25.23 2nd 50 27.66 (53.50) 27.59 (52.82) 3rd 50 27.74 (1:21.24) 27.90 (1:20.72) 4th 50 27.04 27.54 Total 1:48.28 1:48.26

D’Arrigo’s former record was set at the 2013 FINA World Junior Championships, where the then-18-year-old earned a bronze medal in the 200 free behind Britain’s James Guy and Australia’s Mack Horton. Other noteworthy names in that championship final include American Caeleb Dressel, who placed 5th in 1:49.29, and Brazil’s Luiz Altamir Melo, who placed 8th in 1:49.93.