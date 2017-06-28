Italian Olympian Mitch D’Arrigo Changing Sports Citizenship To USA; Eligible For WUGs

2017 U.S. NATIONALS/WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS TRIALS

One of the more intriguing questions about the U.S. Nationals psych sheets has been answered: Italian national Mitch D’Arrigo will be transitioning his sports citizenship to the United States for this summer. He won’t be able to make the switch in time for the World Championships, but could earn a spot on the United States World University Games roster this summer.

D’Arrigo appeared on the psych sheets with an asterisk, typically denoting a foreign swimmer. However, this year’s Nationals are not an “open” event, meaning D’Arrigo needed approval from USA Swimming National Team Director Frank Busch to gain entry to the meet. We reached out to USA Swimming for more information, and they got back to us this morning with the news that D’Arrigo is making the leap to the United States for his international sporting citizenship.

“After representing Italy earlier in his career, he is transitioning his national affiliation to the United States,” a USA Swimming spokesperson told SwimSwam. “Per FINA rules, he must have not represented Italy internationally for more than one year before being eligible to represent the U.S. That date comes after this summer’s FINA World Championships but before the subsequent World University Games.”

As such, D’Arrigo will be able to swim in tonight’s 200 free final. He finished 5th earlier this morning, spurring some question about whether he’d be allowed in the A final or relegated to the B, as is common for international athletes competing in another nation’s selection meet.

D’Arrigo just wrapped up his eligibility for the University of Florida this past spring.

D’Arrigo has competed for Italy at the European Championships since 2012, winning three silvers and two bronzes. He’s been a member of Italy’s 4×200 free relay and also won medals in the 400 free in 2012 (bronze, short course), 2013 (silver, short course) and 2014 (silver, long course). Here’s a look at his best times, per SwimRanking.net:

LCM: