Keep Tabs On All Of SwimSwam’s Official 2017 U.S. Nationals Previews

2017 U.S. Nationals/World Championships Trials

  • Tuesday, June 27th-Saturday, July 1st
  • 50-Meter Course
  • Indianapolis, Indiana
  • Meet Info

U.S. Nationals are just a few weeks away in Indianapolis, with the Americans selecting their World Champs and World University Games teams for later this summer. We’ve gotten started with our yearly event-by-event previews, and now we’re compiling them all in one place.

Bookmark this page to keep tabs on our previews as they drop. We’ll be updating as we preview each individual race. If you’re the predicting type, you can add your own predictions for posterity in the comments section.

2017 U.S. Nationals Picks & Previews

Click the event name to follow the link to its full preview. We’ll also list the swimmers who would likely qualify for the World Championships if our picks turn out – that’s the top two in each Olympic-distance event, the winners of the non-Olympic events (the 50 fly, back and breast along with the men’s 800 free and women’s 1500 free, which are still considered non-Olympic events by USA Swimming for Worlds selection) and the top 6 in the 100 and 200 frees.

Men:

1st 2nd 3rd 4th 5th 6th
50 Free Anthony Ervin Caeleb Dressel
100 Free
200 Free
400 Free
800 Free Clark Smith
1500 Free Jordan Wilimovsky Robert Finke
50 Back
100 Back Ryan Murphy Matt Grevers
200 Back
50 Breast
100 Breast
200 Breast
50 Fly
100 Fly
200 Fly
200 IM
400 IM

Women:

1st 2nd 3rd 4th 5th 6th
50 Free
100 Free
200 Free
400 Free Katie Ledecky Leah Smith
800 Free
1500 Free
50 Back
100 Back
200 Back
50 Breast
100 Breast Lilly King Katie Meili
200 Breast
50 Fly
100 Fly
200 Fly
200 IM
400 IM Madisyn Cox Bethany Galat

