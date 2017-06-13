Keep Tabs On All Of SwimSwam’s Official 2017 U.S. Nationals Previews

2017 U.S. Nationals/World Championships Trials

Tuesday, June 27th-Saturday, July 1st

50-Meter Course

Indianapolis, Indiana

Meet Info

U.S. Nationals are just a few weeks away in Indianapolis, with the Americans selecting their World Champs and World University Games teams for later this summer. We’ve gotten started with our yearly event-by-event previews, and now we’re compiling them all in one place.

Bookmark this page to keep tabs on our previews as they drop. We’ll be updating as we preview each individual race. If you’re the predicting type, you can add your own predictions for posterity in the comments section.

2017 U.S. Nationals Picks & Previews

Click the event name to follow the link to its full preview. We’ll also list the swimmers who would likely qualify for the World Championships if our picks turn out – that’s the top two in each Olympic-distance event, the winners of the non-Olympic events (the 50 fly, back and breast along with the men’s 800 free and women’s 1500 free, which are still considered non-Olympic events by USA Swimming for Worlds selection) and the top 6 in the 100 and 200 frees.

Men:

Women: