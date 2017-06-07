2017 U.S. Worlds Trials Previews: Grevers Seeks Redemption in 100 Back

2017 U.S. Nationals/World Championships Trials

Tuesday, June 27th-Saturday, July 1st

50-Meter Course

Indianapolis, Indiana

Last summer, the 100 back was one of the most anticipated events at U.S. Olympic Trials, as 3 frontrunners battled for 2 spots on the Olympic team. In Omaha, Ryan Murphy paved his path to the top of the Olympic podium, while 2012 Olympic gold medalist Matt Grevers fell just short of making the team to David Plummer. Now, Grevers seeks his return to international glory in Budapest.

Murphy, who set the World Record in this event last summer, is the favorite going into the 2017 U.S. World Championships Trials. Veteran Grevers won’t make that easy, however, as he’s the fastest American so far this year, and has put up multiple sub-54 swims in season.

Though Plummer is now retired, it’ll still be a fight to make the team. Murphy’s Cal teammate Jacob Pebley made huge strides last summer. He’s looking to add the 100 back to his international meet regimen after making the 200 back final in Rio. Last summer, Pebley busted out a 52.95, and he’s now had his first year of full focus on long course as a pro swimmer.

Up-and-comers Justin Ress and John Shebat had great NCAA seasons, and could be a major threat here. NC State’s Ress is already a likely finalist after demolishing his best time this season, lowering it from a 54.90 to a 53.49. Texas’ Shebat (54.20) went toe-to-toe with Murphy at NCAAs, and his success could translate into a big drop in the long course pool as well.He was an Olympic Trials finalist in this race last summer.

Age group phenom Michael Taylor, a Florida commit, was an Olympic Trials finalist in both backstrokes. Taylor broke onto the National Team scene when he threw down a 53.77 in prelims at Trials. This summer is his last shot to take down the 17-18 National Age Group Record of 53.38 done by Murphy in 2013.

Fellow National Teamer Sean Lehane has nearly cleared the 54-barrier himself. He’s been just over a second shy of that this season with a 55.21 at the 2017 Arena Pro Swim Series stop in Atlanta.

NCAA standouts Luke Kaliszak and Taylor Dale showed great speed at NCAAs when they both put up sub-45s, and each have a shot at making the final. Georgia’s Dale was a semifinalist at 2016 Trials, while Kaliszak narrowly missed out with an 18th place finish in prelims.

Top 8 Predictions:

DARKHORSE: Arizona State’s Cameron Craig was on fire during his freshman season. Though his focus was shifted away from the 100 back in the yards pool, he may take a shot at this event in Indianapolis. Craig put up a personal best 54.74 in this event at 2016 Junior Pan Pacs, and was just one place shy of making the semifinals at Olympic Trials.