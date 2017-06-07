A Celebration of Life for the Late Bill Krumm

In March, USA Swimming Western Zone Development Consultant Bill Krumm passed away after a heart attack while working in San Diego. Before working with USA Swimming at the executive level, Krumm spent 27 years with the Westport/Weston Family YMCA Water Rats in Connecticut as head coach.

There will be a memorial service for Krumm on July 11th, 2017 in Westport later this summer. Below are a few words about Krumm and more information on the service, and you can click here to go to the EventBrite page for the service.

On Tuesday, July 11th we will gather to celebrate the life of Bill Krumm, former head coach of the Water Rat Swim Team, who nurtured and mentored thousands of Connecticut swimmers during his 27 years at the Westport Weston Family YMCA.

Please join us for memories and testimonials from Bill’s family, friends, and former swimmers.

Bill left the Y in 2007 to join USA Swimming in Colorado, where he was the Sports Development Consultant for the Western Zone. He passed away from a heart attack on March 3, 2017, while working in San Diego, California.

A 1977 graduate of Southern Connecticut State University, Bill was a nationally ranked college swimmer and water polo player. He joined the Westport Weston Family YMCA as head coach in 1980, and during his tenure, he served as Connecticut Swimming General Chair and YMCA League President, working to spread his love of swimming.

Bill, who specialized in 9-12-year-old Age Group swimming, always won the respect, admiration, and affection of his swimmers, many of whom went on to compete at the collegiate level – as Bill had.

Drinks and hors d’oeuvre will be served, starting at 6:30 PM. Memories will be shared, starting at 7:30 PM. We ask that you register here to RVSP, so we know how many people plan to attend.