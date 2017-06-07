69 Clubs, 27 State Federations To Vote For CBDA President

The electoral college has been determined for the upcoming election for CBDA (Brazilian Confederation of Aquatic Sports) president.

Alex Pussieldi of Best Swimming reports the electoral college will consist of 97 voters: 69 clubs, 27 state federations, and one representative from the Athlete’s Commission. There were 11 clubs that attempted to vote but are unable because they didn’t participate in the 2016 national competitions, and 11 more who won’t be allowed to vote because they are for-profit entities. You can see the full list of clubs permitted to vote, and those who were denied, here.

The election is set for this upcoming Friday, June 9th, in Rio de Janeiro.

This is the first time the CBDA is holding a presidential election since 1988. They are being held after allegations of fraud and corruption led to former president Coaracy Nunes being removed from his post last October.

