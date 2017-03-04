USA Swimming Western Zone Development Consultant Bill Krumm Dies

USA Swimming Western Zone Development Consultant Bill Krumm has died. He joined USA Swimming in 2007 after he spent 27 years as the head coach of the Westport Weston Family YMCA in Westport, Connecticut.

Below is the announcement put out by his former team, the Water Rats.

It is with great sadness that we announce that Bill Krumm, the former head coach of the Water Rats, has passed away.

Bill was the Sports Development Consultant for the Western Zone of USA Swimming, which he joined in 2007 after 27 years as Head Coach of the Westport Weston Family YMCA Water Rats. While he was our Head Coach, Bill was the anchor of our program, coaching many of our swimmers at the Age Group level with quite a few obtaining Team, State, and Zone records.

Bill was an exacting coach with a stern façade, who got the best out of his swimmers. Underneath that curmudgeon-like exterior, however, was a kind and gentle soul who had a great sense of humor and devoted his life to our team when he was its coach.

Swimming was always part of Bill, who was a native of Connecticut. He graduated in 1977 from Southern Connecticut State University, where he was a nationally ranked swimmer and water polo player. When he was a senior, Bill won the Robert B. Muir Award as New England’s top senior swimmer. His team SCSU inducted Bill into its Sport Hall of Fame in 1995.

Bill also held many leadership positions as a volunteer in the swimming community. He was YMCA League President, member of the USA Swimming Safety Education Committee, and was General Chairman of Connecticut Swimming.