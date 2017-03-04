2017 NAIA National Championships: Day 3 Photo Vault – Part 2

SwimSwam owes a deep debt of gratitude to Julie Ray for her photos from the pool deck at 2017 NAIA National Swimming and Diving Championships.

Photo: Julie Ray

Lisa Tixier of Biola after setting NAIA national record in 100 fly. Photo: Julie Ray

Photo: Julie Ray

Photo: Julie Ray

Olivet Nazarene. Photo: Julie Ray

Photo: Julie Ray

Photo: Julie Ray

Women’s 400 medley relay podium. Photo: Julie Ray

Men’s 400 medley relay podium. Photo: Julie Ray

Women’s 200 medley relay podium. Photo: Julie Ray

Men’s 200 medley relay podium. Photo: Julie Ray

Women’s 400 IM podium. Photo: Julie Ray

Men’s 400 IM podium. Photo: Julie Ray

Women’s 100 fly podium. Photo: Julie Ray

Men’s 100 fly podium. Photo: Julie Ray

Women’s 200 free podium. Photo: Julie Ray

Men’s 200 free podium. Photo: Julie Ray

Women’s 100 breast podium. Photo: Julie Ray

Men’s 100 breast podium. Photo: Julie Ray

Women’s 100 back podium. Photo: Julie Ray

Men’s 100 back podium. Photo: Julie Ray

