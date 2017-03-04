2017 NAIA National Championships: Women’s Day 4 Live Recap

2017 NAIA National Championships – Women’s Meet

Following last night’s races, the margin between Olivet Nazarene and SCAD has gotten even tighter, with 24 points separating the two NAIA powerhouses. The ONU Tigers have the lead. SCAD is really hurting in the mile, typically a strong event for them, but they have no swimmers entered this time around.

After this morning’s performances (see predictions below), the women of Olivet Nazarene are likely to win the meet for the first time in team history.

Biola, much to the credit of leading woman Lisa Tixier, sits solidly in third with 257. Lindsey Wilson in fifth place with 172 points will have to reach to challenge Brenau, fourth with 203, and, they’ll also have to fight to hold off a challenge from the Cumberlands (161) and the College of Idaho (141).

200 Back – Finals

Meet Record: 1:58.20 2012 Cheyenne Coffman, Fresno Pacific

100 Free – Finals

Meet Record: 49.33 2012 Cheyenne Coffman, Fresno Pacific

200 Breast – Finals

Meet Record: 2:14.90 1993 Laurette Hakansson

200 Fly – Finals

Meet Record: 1:49.58 – 2011 Alex Peters

400 Free Relay – Finals

Meet Record: 1:02.09 – 2012 Catherine Duquet

Final Scores