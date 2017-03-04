2017 NAIA National Championships: Day 3 Photo Vault – Part 1

Wayland Baptist’s Hugo Gallegos at 2017 NAIA Nationals. Photo by Lukas Helbing
Olivet Nazarene. Photo: Julie Ray
Wayland Baptist’s Darby Dehass at 2017 NAIA Nationals. Photo by Lukas Helbing
Photo: Julie Ray
SCAD parents’ section. Photo: Julie Ray
Photo: Julie Ray
Photo: Julie Ray
About Anne Lepesant
Anne Lepesant is the mother of four teenage daughters, all of whom swim. With an undergraduate degree from Princeton (where she was an all-Ivy tennis player) and an MBA from INSEAD she worked for many years in the financial industry, both in France and the U.S. Anne is currently a …
Leave a Reply
Be the First to Comment!