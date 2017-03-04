2017 NAIA National Championships: Day 3 Photo Vault – Part 1

SwimSwam owes a deep debt of gratitude to Julie Ray for her photos from the pool deck at 2017 NAIA National Swimming and Diving Championships.

SCAD 200 medley relay. Photo: Julie Ray

Wayland Baptist’s Josiah Morales. Photo: Julie Ray

Brenau’s Courtney Hayward. Photo: Julie Ray

Photo: Julie Ray

Photo: Julie Ray

Abigail Richey of SCAD. Photo: Julie Ray

Olivet Nazarene’s Amanda Moran. Photo: Julie Ray

Wayland Baptist’s Hugo Gallegos at 2017 NAIA Nationals. Photo by Lukas Helbing

Olivet Nazarene. Photo: Julie Ray

Wayland Baptist’s Darby Dehass at 2017 NAIA Nationals. Photo by Lukas Helbing

Photo: Julie Ray

SCAD parents’ section. Photo: Julie Ray

Photo: Julie Ray

Photo: Julie Ray

 

