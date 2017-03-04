2017 Arena Pro Swim Series – Indianapolis: Day 2 Race Videos

2017 Arena Pro Swim Series – Indianapolis

Women’s 400 Meter Individual Medley

  1. Hannah Miley, Great Britain, 4:40.22
  2. Abbie Wood, Great Britain, 4:40.38
  3. Ye Shiwen, China, 4:42.44

Men’s 400 Meter Individual Medley

  1. Daiya Seto, Japan, 4:10.22
  2. Josh Prenot, California, 4:14.74
  3. Max Litchfield, Great Britain, 4:15.84

Women’s 200 Meter Freestyle

  1. Federica Pellegrini, Italy, 1:56.07
  2. Kayla Sanchez, HPCO, 1:58.46
  3. Zhu Menghui, China, 1:58.78 / Katerine Savard, CAMO, 1:58.78

Men’s 200 Meter Freestyle

  1. James Guy, Great Britain, 1:47.11
  2. Duncan Scott, Great Britain, 1:47.29
  3. Stephen Milne, Great Britain, 1:48.31

Women’s 200 Meter Backstroke

  1. Hilary Caldwell, Island Swimming, 2:08.68
  2. Liu Yaxin, China, 2:09.80
  3. Dominique Bouchard, Oakville, 2:10.41

Men’s 200 Meter Backstroke

  1. Xu Jiayu, China, 1:55.04
  2. Jacob Pebley, California, 1:55.56
  3. Ryosuke Irie, Japan, 1:58.32

Women’s 50 Meter Freestyle

  1. Zhu Menghui, China, 24.97
  2. Michelle Williams, HPCO, 24.98
  3. Madison Kennedy, SwimMac, 25.16

Men’s 50 Meter Freestyle

  1. Nathan Adrian, California, 22.09 / Vladimir Morozov, Trojan, 22.09
  3. Bruno Fratus, Unattached, 22.23

 

