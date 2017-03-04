2017 Arena Pro Swim Series – Indianapolis: Day 2 Race Videos

2017 Arena Pro Swim Series – Indianapolis
- Thursday, March 2nd-Saturday, March 4th
- Indianapolis, Indiana
- Psych Sheets
- Live video
- Live Results
Women’s 400 Meter Individual Medley
- Hannah Miley, Great Britain, 4:40.22
- Abbie Wood, Great Britain, 4:40.38
- Ye Shiwen, China, 4:42.44
Men’s 400 Meter Individual Medley
- Daiya Seto, Japan, 4:10.22
- Josh Prenot, California, 4:14.74
- Max Litchfield, Great Britain, 4:15.84
Women’s 200 Meter Freestyle
- Federica Pellegrini, Italy, 1:56.07
- Kayla Sanchez, HPCO, 1:58.46
- Zhu Menghui, China, 1:58.78 / Katerine Savard, CAMO, 1:58.78
Men’s 200 Meter Freestyle
- James Guy, Great Britain, 1:47.11
- Duncan Scott, Great Britain, 1:47.29
- Stephen Milne, Great Britain, 1:48.31
Women’s 200 Meter Backstroke
- Hilary Caldwell, Island Swimming, 2:08.68
- Liu Yaxin, China, 2:09.80
- Dominique Bouchard, Oakville, 2:10.41
Men’s 200 Meter Backstroke
- Xu Jiayu, China, 1:55.04
- Jacob Pebley, California, 1:55.56
- Ryosuke Irie, Japan, 1:58.32
Women’s 50 Meter Freestyle
- Zhu Menghui, China, 24.97
- Michelle Williams, HPCO, 24.98
- Madison Kennedy, SwimMac, 25.16
Men’s 50 Meter Freestyle
- Nathan Adrian, California, 22.09 / Vladimir Morozov, Trojan, 22.09
- Bruno Fratus, Unattached, 22.23
