2017 Men’s Pac-12 Championships: Day 4 Prelims Live Recap

2017 MEN’S PAC-12 CHAMPIONSHIPS

Saturday morning marks the final preliminary session of the 2017 Men’s Pac-12 Championships in Federal Way, Washington. Day 4 prelims brings competition in the 200 back, 100 free, 200 breast, and 200 fly. The timed final heats of the 1650 free will take place in the afternoon, with the fastest heat swimming at the start of finals.

Following day 3 finals, Stanford holds a 92 point lead over Cal with diving scores included. The Bears will look to fight back today with Ryan Murphy in the 200 back, Andrew Seliskar in the 200 fly, and the freshman sprint dup of Pawel Sendyk and Michael Jensen in the 100 free. Stanford should have a huge edge in the 1650 free, however, as they’ll field Grant Shoults, True Sweetser, and Liam Egan.

One of the top races to watch this morning will be the men’s 100 free, as USC’S Dylan Carter and ASU’s Cameron Craig will go head-to-head in heat 6. In last night’s 200 free, Craig ran down Carter for the gold as the 2 swimmers put up a pair of 1:31s. Both have been swimming very well at this meet, so it’s not out of the question that we may see a 41 in the 100 free today. Carter enters as the top seed with a 42.16 from the Texas Invite, while Craig is the 7th seed with his 43.34 from the Art Adamson Invite.

MEN’S 200 BACK

NCAA ‘A’ cut: 1:39.87

NCAA ‘B’ cut: 1:46.39

Conference Record: Ryan Murphy , 2016, 1:35.73

, 2016, 1:35.73 Championship Record: Ryan Murphy, 2016, 1:36.77

USC’s Patrick Mulcare shaved a couple tenths off his best time to take the top spot in 1:39.44. Cal’s Ryan Murphy, the American Record holder, was also sub-1:40 this morning. Stanford’s Abrahm DeVine took almost 3 seconds off his former best time of 1:44.64 to qualify 6th in 1:41.72 behind ASU’s Richard Bohus, the 100 back silver medalist, and Utah’s Justin McArthur.

MEN’S 100 FREE

NCAA ‘A’ cut: 42.25

NCAA ‘B’ cut: 44.29

Conference Record: Vlad Morozov, 2013, 40.76

Championship Record: Vlad Morozov, 2013, 41.38

Stanford’s Sam Perry, the defending Pac-12 champ, swam a personal best 42.24 this morning to outpace ASU’s Cameron Craig, who also swam a best time to take 2nd in 42.39. Justin Lynch took almost 2 tenths off his personal best time to finish 3rd in 42.55, just ahead of USC’s standout duo of Santo Condorelli and Dylan Carter.

MEN’S 200 BREAST

NCAA ‘A’ cut: 1:52.99

NCAA ‘B’ cut: 1:59.79

Conference Record: Kevin Cordes, 2014, 1:48.66

Championship Record: Kevin Cordes, 2014, 1:51.80

Steven Stumph, USC, 1:52.82 Ridge Altman, USC, 1:54.63 Christian Lorenz, ASU, 1:54.88 Hunter Cobleigh, Cal, 1:55.68 Matt Whittle, Cal, 1:55.72 Carson Sand, Cal, 1:55.77 Matt Anderson, Stanford, 1:55.84 Nick Sivlerthorn, Cal, 1:55.93

USC’s Steven Stumph was within tenths of his lifetime best, clearing the NCAA ‘A’ cut this morning with a 1:52.82. Teammate Ridge Altman secured the Trojan 1-2 this morning, edging out ASU’s Christian Lorenz for 2nd place.

The Cal Bears got 4 into the final with Matt Whittle, Carson Sand, Hunter Cobleigh, and Nick Silverthorn all picking up spots i nthe top 8.

MEN’S 200 FLY

NCAA ‘A’ cut: 1:41.86

NCAA ‘B’ cut: 1:47.99

Conference Record: Tom Shields, 2013, 1:39.65

Championship Record: Tom Shields, 2011, 1:40.31

Cal set up another big points run in this event with Andrew Seliskar, Matt Josa, Michael Thomas, and Jack Xie, but it was Arizona’s Justin Wright who led the way in prelims. Stanford got 2 in with Jimmy Yoder and Tom Kremer. Notably, Cardinal freshman Will Macmillan had the 6th fastest time in prelims with his 1:43.54, but won’t swim in the final as he was entered as an exibition swimmer.