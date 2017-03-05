VIDEO: Stanford Celebrates Back-to-Back Men’s Pac-12 Championships

The Stanford men’s swimming & diving team combined to win their second-straight Pac-12 team title last week in Federal Way. They started off the swimming portion of the meet with a huge advantage over the entire field, including runners-up Cal, and held that lead throughout the meet.

Below, watch the Stanford men celebrate their title, which is the 33rd in program history. They’ve won those 33 titles across a 36-year stretch that was only interrupted by a pair of Cal wins in 2013 and 2014 and a USC win in 2015.

Also check below for a full meet recap from the Pac 12 Networks.

 

