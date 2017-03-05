Lane Stone and Madelyn Donohoe Impress at PV SC Senior Champs

2017 PV SHORT COURSE SENIOR CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Where: University of Maryland
- When: March 2nd – March 5th
- Results on Meet Mobile
NCAP‘s Lane Stone and The Fish‘s Madelyn Donohoe each racked up numerous wins this weekend at the 2017 Potomac Valley Short Course Senior Champs, hosted by the University of Maryland.
Stone, a Virginia Tech commit, won four races. He took gold in the 200 free (1:38.27), 500 free (4:22.46), 1650 free (15:09.11), and 400 IM (3:54.58). Stone was the only finisher under 1:40 in the 200 free and under 4:00 in the 400 IM, while he won the 500 free by over 15 seconds. He set a new personal best in the 400 IM, while he was a bit off in hit other wins. Swimming prelims only of the 100 free (45.59) and 200 back (1:47.83), Stone notched more personal bests with a slight drop in the 100 free and a massive near-four second drop in the 200 back.
Donohoe, meanwhile, swept the freestyle races from the 200 on up. In the 200, she touched at 1:49.15, just ahead of NCAP‘s Claire Nguyen (1:49.21). Donohoe took the 500 free (4:45.57) and then both the 1000 (9:41.46) and the mile (16:08.71). She went best times in all of those wins, taking over five seconds off of her 1000 time and over eight seconds off of her mile time. After this weekend, Donohoe now ranks 33rd all-time in the 15-16 1000 free rankings and 29th in the mile rankings thanks to her sizable improvements.
Other notable wins
- NCAP‘s Spencer Rowe, an Auburn commit, posted a 55.78 in the 100 breast to win by over two seconds.
- Sinead Eksteen of NCAP posted a huge PB of 4:15.18 to win the 400 IM, taking nearly four full seconds off of her previous best. Eksteen just moves into the all-time top 100 for the 15-16 age group, sliding in at 99th.
- 15-year-olds Abby Harter and Katie Mack of NCAP each had statement wins this weekend. Harter took the 200 breast in 2:13.67, landing her the 84th spot on the 15-16 all time rankings. She took almost seven seconds off of her previous best time. Mack, meanwhile, only swam the 100 free this weekend, winning it with a time of 49.06, taking almost seven tenths off of her previous best time. Mack shoots up from 100th to 34th on the all-time 15-16 lists, one hundredth ahead of Dana Vollmer.
- Mason Mako 15-year-old Lexi Cuomo posted a 23.50 to win the 50 free over 14-year-old NCAP standout Phoebe Bacon (23.60). Cuomo also hit the wall at 55.95 to win the 100 back.
- NCAP‘s Anna Belousova won the 200 IM in 1:59.99, ahead of Eksteen (2:02.29) and Nguyen (2:02.91). Belousova also swam a 51.81 in the 100 free for a best time by over a full second.
Leave a Reply
Be the First to Comment!