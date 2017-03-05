2017 Men’s Pac-12 Champs: Underclassmen Lead the Way

2017 MEN’S PAC-12 CHAMPIONSHIPS

The 2017 Pac-12 Men’s Championships wrapped up last night with the Stanford Cardinal winning their 2nd-consecutive, and 33rd overall, Pac-12 Championship. Stanford was led by a pair of freshman distance swimmers, Grant Shoults and True Sweetser, who went 1-2 in both the 500 free and 1650. The California Golden Bears finished within 20 points of Stanford after winning four of five relays and having a three-peat winner in sophomore Andrew Seliskar.

Perhaps the big surprise of the meet was the performance of the Arizona State Sun Devils. In their second year under Bob Bowman, ASU put a swimmer into the A-final of almost every event, and capped off the meet with a win in the 400 free relay. Sun Devil freshman Cameron Craig was named swimmer of the meet after winning the 200 free and 100 free races in times of 1:31.71 and 41.95, respectively.

Pac-12 Video Recap (Courtesy of Pac-12 Network)



With wins by Seliskar, Pawel Sendyk, Ryan Murphy, and Matthew Josa, the Cal Bears look like they’re ready to take on the Texas Longhorns in Indianapolis in a little over two weeks. Texas probably has a little more firepower at the top right now, so the Bears are going to need some of their second-tier guys who grabbed NCAA qualifying times this week to hold their tapers well and score points at NCAA’s, if Cal wants to contend for the win.

The University of Southern California picked up a couple wins in the breaststroke department, courtesy of Carsten Vissering (100 breast) and Steven Stumph (200 breast). We didn’t see much out of Santo Condorelli, so we’ll have to to wait to find out if he’s having a post-Olympic lull, or if he has more in the tank for NCAA’s. Arizona’s biggest swim probably came on the first night, when it’s 200 medley relay took 2nd in 1:23.34, good for 4th-fastest in the nation this year. Utah finished last again, and had a couple tough relay DQ’s, but broke several school records, and had some great time trial swims.

Event Winners

1m Diving (Bradley Christensen, Stanford, 375.90)

3m Diving (Dashiell Enos, USC, 428.35)

Platform Diving (Tarek Abdelghany, Stanford, 399.45)

200 Medley Relay (Cal, 1:33.31)

800 Free Relay (Cal, 6:12.07)

500 Free (Grant Shoults, Stanford, 4:10.67)

200 IM (Andrew Seliskar, Cal, 1:41.24)

50 Free (Pawel Sendyk, Cal, 19.17)

200 Free Relay (Cal, 1:16.46)

400 IM (Andrew Seliskar, Cal, 3:39.53)

100 Fly (Matthew Josa, Cal, 45.41)

200 Free (Cameron Craig, ASU, 1:31.71)

100 Breast (Carsten Vissering, 51.45)

100 Back (Ryan Murphy, Cal, 44.76)

400 Medley Relay (Cal, 3:03.45)

1650 Free (True Sweetser, Stanford, 14:35.93)

200 Back (Ryan Murphy, Cal, 1:38.07)

100 Free (Cameron Craig, ASU, 41.95)

200 Breast (Steven Stumph, USC, 1:53.08)

200 Fly (Andrew Seliskar, Cal, 1:41.12)

400 Free Relay (ASU, 2:48.95)

Final Team Scores

1. Stanford – 784

2. California – 767

3. USC – 657

4. Arizona State – 531

5. Arizona – 360

6. Utah – 257