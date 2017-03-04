2017 Men’s Pac-12 Championships: Day 4 Finals Live Recap

  2 Hannah Hecht | March 04th, 2017 | College, News, Pac-12, Previews & Recaps

2017 MEN’S PAC-12 CHAMPIONSHIPS

MEN’S 1650 FREE – FINALS

  • NCAA ‘A’ cut: 14:44.43
  • NCAA ‘B’ cut: 15:30.39
  • Conference Record: Martin Grodzki, 2012, 14:24.35
  • Championship Record: Erik Vendt, 2003, 14:35.97

MEN’S 200 BACK – FINALS

  • NCAA ‘A’ cut: 1:39.87
  • NCAA ‘B’ cut: 1:46.39
  • Conference Record: Ryan Murphy, 2016, 1:35.73
  • Championship Record: Ryan Murphy, 2016, 1:36.77

MEN’S 100 FREE – FINALS

  • NCAA ‘A’ cut: 42.25
  • NCAA ‘B’ cut: 44.29
  • Conference Record: Vlad Morozov, 2013, 40.76
  • Championship Record: Vlad Morozov, 2013, 41.38

MEN’S 200 BREAST – FINALS

  • NCAA ‘A’ cut: 1:52.99
  • NCAA ‘B’ cut: 1:59.79
  • Conference Record: Kevin Cordes, 2014, 1:48.66
  • Championship Record: Kevin Cordes, 2014, 1:51.80

MEN’S 200 FLY – FINALS

  • NCAA ‘A’ cut: 1:41.86
  • NCAA ‘B’ cut: 1:47.99
  • Conference Record: Tom Shields, 2013, 1:39.65
  • Championship Record: Tom Shields, 2011, 1:40.31

MEN’S 400 FREE RELAY – FINALS

  • NCAA ‘A’ cut: 2:52.45
  • NCAA ‘B’ cut: 2:54.20
  • Conference Record: USC, 2015, 2:47.06 (Quintero, Condorelli, Tribuntsov, Carter)
  • Championship Record: California, 2011, 2:48.16 (Moore, Daniels, Shields, Adrian)

In This Story

Leave a Reply

2 Comments on "2017 Men’s Pac-12 Championships: Day 4 Finals Live Recap"

Sort by:   newest | oldest | most voted
Thadawg

Hype

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
1 minute 59 seconds ago
Cmon

I thought Murphy wasn’t at PAC 12s last year? It says he has championship record with 136 from 2016

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
21 seconds ago
wpDiscuz

About Hannah Hecht

Hannah Hecht

Hannah Hecht grew up in Kansas and spent most of her childhood trying to convince coaches to let her swim backstroke in freestyle sets. She took her passion to Morningside College in Sioux City, Iowa and swam at NAIA Nationals all four years. After graduating in 2015, she moved to …

Read More »