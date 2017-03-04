Michael Andrew Sets New 200 IM World Junior Record with a 1:59.12

2017 ARENA PRO SWIM SERIES – INDIANAPOLIS

17 year-old Michael Andrew set a new world junior record tonight with a time of 1:59.12 in the 200 IM while swimming the final day of the 2017 Arena Pro Series – Indianapolis meet. He had qualified for the finals of the 100m breast this morning, but chose to scratch that event tonight to focus on the 200 IM, and that move paid off.

Andrew’s got off to a great start tonight, building a roughly one second lead halfway through the race, but couldn’t hold off Josh Prenot, who ran Andrew down over the final meters for a narrow win. Still, Andrew’s time lowered the existing world junior mark of 1:59.44, which was set by fellow national teamer Gunnar Bentz at the Junior World Championships back in 2013. Andrew had previously tied that record at last summer’s Olympic Trials.

Comparative Splits:

Bentz, 2013: 25.79 / 30.93 /34.52 / 28.20 = 1:59.44

Andrew, 2016: 24.99 / 30.36 / 34.21 / 29.88 = 1:59.44

Andrew, 2017: 24.83 / 30.10 / 34.23 / 29.96 = 1:59.12

Compared to last year, Andrew took it out faster over the first two legs while going just a tad slower on the final 100. Bentz, meanwhile, has long employed a race strategy where he has a lightning fast free leg. He actually split a 27.9 in the finals of this event at Olympic Trials last year, while going 1:59.36 overall.

Tonight’s swim makes Andrew the 2nd fastest American ever in the 17-18 age group, behind only Michael Phelps. The four-time Olympic champion in this event swam a time of 1:55.94 back in 2003, but that was before FINA began keeping track of junior world records.

Andrew also currently holds the short course world junior records in the 50 breast and the 100 IM, both times coming from last year’s short course world championships.

Prenot and Andrew have the top two times among US swimmers this season, and the US will be looking to some fresh faces to swim this race at this summer’s World Championships, as longtime stalwarts Michael Phelps and Ryan Lochte are retired and suspended, respectively.