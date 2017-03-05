Adam Peaty enjoys first time competing on US Soil (Video)

  0 Coleman Hodges | March 05th, 2017 | Arena Pro Swim Series, Britain, Europe, International, News, Records, Video

Reported by Anne Lepesant.

MEN’S 100 BREASTSTROKE – FINAL

  • U.S. Open Record: 58.94, Kevin Cordes, 2016
  1. Adam Peaty, Great Britain, 58.86
  2. Cody Miller, Badger, 1:00.30
  3. Nicolo’ Martinenghi, Italy, 1:00.33

Adam Peaty was already a half-second ahead of the field by the 50, and his quick tempo propelled him home in clean water. Peaty won with a season-best 58.86, breaking the U.S. Open record set by Kevin Cordes in 2016. Peaty lowered his world-leading time by .08.

It was a rush to the wall for second among Cody Miller, Nicolo’ Martinenghi, and Kevin Cordes. Miller got his hands to the wall .03 ahead of Martinenghi with 1:00.30. Martinenghi, in turn, touched out Cordes by .10, finishing third in 1:00.33.

2016-2017 LCM MEN 100 BREAST

ADAMGBR
PEATY

03/04
58.86
2 NICOLO
MARTINENGHI		 ITA 59.89 12/17
3 IPPEI
WATANABE		 JPN 59.99 11/17
4 YASUHIRO
KOSEKI		 JPN 1.00.02 11/18
5 ZIBEI
YAN		 CHN 1.00.14 11/18

In This Story

Leave a Reply

Be the First to Comment!

wpDiscuz

About Coleman Hodges

Coleman started his journey in the water at age 1, and although he actually has no memory of that, something must have stuck. A Missouri native, he joined the Columbia Swim Club at age 9, where he is still remembered for his stylish dragon swim trunks. After giving up on …

Read More »