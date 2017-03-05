Adam Peaty enjoys first time competing on US Soil (Video)

Reported by Anne Lepesant.

MEN’S 100 BREASTSTROKE – FINAL

U.S. Open Record: 58.94, Kevin Cordes, 2016

Adam Peaty was already a half-second ahead of the field by the 50, and his quick tempo propelled him home in clean water. Peaty won with a season-best 58.86, breaking the U.S. Open record set by Kevin Cordes in 2016. Peaty lowered his world-leading time by .08.

It was a rush to the wall for second among Cody Miller, Nicolo’ Martinenghi, and Kevin Cordes. Miller got his hands to the wall .03 ahead of Martinenghi with 1:00.30. Martinenghi, in turn, touched out Cordes by .10, finishing third in 1:00.33.