Jacob Pebley: “I’m right around where I thought I’d be” (Video)

Reported by Anne Lepesant.

MEN’S 100 BACKSTROKE – FINAL

U.S. Open Record: 51.94, Aaron Peirsol, 2009

Olympic silver-medalist Xu Jiayu posted the world’s fastest time so far this calendar year with a wire-to-wire win in the men’s 100 back. He set the lead from the start and never let up, stopping the clock at 53.04. Second place went to Jacob Pebley in an impressive 53.77, a world top-5 performance. Grigory Tarasevich touched just behind, placing third in 53.96, also making the top 5.