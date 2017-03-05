Jacob Pebley: “I’m right around where I thought I’d be” (Video)

  Coleman Hodges | March 05th, 2017 | Arena Pro Swim Series

Reported by Anne Lepesant.

MEN’S 100 BACKSTROKE – FINAL

  • U.S. Open Record: 51.94, Aaron Peirsol, 2009
  1. Xu Jiayu, China, 53.04
  2. Jacob Pebley, California, 53.77
  3. Grigory Tarasevich, Louisville, 53.96

Olympic silver-medalist Xu Jiayu posted the world’s fastest time so far this calendar year with a wire-to-wire win in the men’s 100 back. He set the lead from the start and never let up, stopping the clock at 53.04. Second place went to Jacob Pebley in an impressive 53.77, a world top-5 performance. Grigory Tarasevich touched just behind, placing third in 53.96, also making the top 5.

2016-2017 LCM MEN 100 BACK

JIAYUCHN
XU

11/20
53.02
2 MATT
GREVERS		 USA 53.31 01/15
3 KOSUKE
HAGINO		 JPN 53.60 09/10
4 JACOB
PEBLEY		 USA 53.77 03/04
5 EVGENY
RYLOV		 RUS 53.93 01/21

