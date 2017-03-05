Michael Andrew: “I wanted to go 1:59.0 coming into the meet” (Video)

Reported by Anne Lepesant.

MEN’S 200 INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY – FINAL

U.S. Open Record: 1:54.56, Ryan Lochte, 2009

Michael Andrew went out aggressively and built up a full second lead by the halfway mark. He held onto the lead through the breaststroke, but Josh Prenot came back over the final 25 of the freestyle to touch him out at the end. Prenot had been in third place at the 100, and 150 but his freestyle was a full second faster than Andrew’s, and he got the win 1:58.93 to 1:59.12. Still, it was a personal best for Andrew by .32, and he lowered his own World Junior Record with the effort. Daiya Seto touched out Duncan Scott for third, 2:00.35 to 2:00.48. Max Litchfield was just behind them with 2:00.57.