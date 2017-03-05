Michael Andrew: “I wanted to go 1:59.0 coming into the meet” (Video)

  0 Coleman Hodges | March 05th, 2017 | Arena Pro Swim Series, National, News, Records, Video

Reported by Anne Lepesant. 

MEN’S 200 INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY – FINAL

  • U.S. Open Record: 1:54.56, Ryan Lochte, 2009
  1. Josh Prenot, California, 1:58.93
  2. Michael Andrew, Race Pace, 1:59.12
  3. Daiya Seto, Japan, 2:00.35

Michael Andrew went out aggressively and built up a full second lead by the halfway mark. He held onto the lead through the breaststroke, but Josh Prenot came back over the final 25 of the freestyle to touch him out at the end. Prenot had been in third place at the 100, and 150 but his freestyle was a full second faster than Andrew’s, and he got the win 1:58.93 to 1:59.12. Still, it was a personal best for Andrew by .32, and he lowered his own World Junior Record with the effort. Daiya Seto touched out Duncan Scott for third, 2:00.35 to 2:00.48. Max Litchfield was just behind them with 2:00.57.

2016-2017 LCM MEN 200 IM

WANGCHN
SHUN

11/20
1.56.66
2 DAIYA
SETO		 JPN 1.56.90 09/09
3 KOSUKE
HAGINO		 JPN 1.57.13 09/03
4 KEITA
SUNAMA		 JPN 1.58.82 11/20
5 JOSH
PRENOT		 USA 1.58.93 03/04

In This Story

Leave a Reply

Be the First to Comment!

wpDiscuz

About Coleman Hodges

Coleman started his journey in the water at age 1, and although he actually has no memory of that, something must have stuck. A Missouri native, he joined the Columbia Swim Club at age 9, where he is still remembered for his stylish dragon swim trunks. After giving up on …

Read More »