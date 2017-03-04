10 Things Every Female Relates to When Putting on a Tech Suit

Every female swimmer can relate when trying to shove your body into a tiny little paper thin suit that could rip at any second.

1) When you first pull out your tech suit and it looks like it could fit on one foot because your coach made you go down a size.

2) The struggle of trying to decide if you want to put it on before warm ups because you are dry, or have just a little bit more time to actually breathe and put it on after warm ups.

3) When you finally get to the locker room and you sit there just staring at your suit wishing there was an easier way… but there is not. You have to take your time because otherwise you could rip it.

4) You start putting it on and so far you’ve got it over your knees and you are already drenched in sweat.

5) The worst part is getting it over your butt. You and maybe some teammates try for 20 minutes just trying to stuff your butt into this tiny suit that you hope won’t rip.

6) Once you get the butt in, the rest is easy.

7) Thankfully, Jolyn’s were made, and now you can wear the tops around until your race so you can actually have some feeling in your shoulders.

8) After you swim your race that takes about 2 minutes or less, unless you have the joy of being a distance swimmer you have to take it off. And taking off your tech suit is the best feeling because yon can finally breathe and move.

9) But once you take off your suit, you look like you were in a fight because you now have tiny bruises all over your legs trying to pull the suit on.

10) Even though putting on a tech suit is probably one of the worst things for swimmers, you wouldn’t change it for the world because feeling fast and hitting your times at a meet is all worth the pain you have to endure.