Grunhard Leads Bishop Miege to Kansas 5-1A State Title

Class 5-1A Kansas State Swimming and Diving Championships

Thursday May 18th-Saturday May 20th

Topeka-Captiol Federal Natatorium

25-yards

The 2017 Kansas 5-1A State Championships were completed this past weekend at the Hummer Sports Park in Topeka. Bishop Miege High School was victorious winning the state title by over 50-points.

Wichita Height’s Katelyn Blattner had a pair of highlight performances as she was crowned state champ in both of her individual races. Blattner finished the 200-yard freestyle with the time of 1:51.66. Later in the night she touched at 4:55.52 in the 500-yard freestyle, breaking nine year old state record(4:57.91).

Senior Taylor Kostboth from Wichita-Trinity Academy had a pair of top finishes in the sprint free events at the championship meet. Kostboth finished first in the 50-yard freestyle touching at 24.31. Later, Kostboth swam the 100-yard freestyle(53.28), moving from third seed to winning the event.

Logan Johnsen, a senior at Blue Valley Southwest finished her high school career winning the 200-yard IM(2:12.33), winning by over 2 seconds. Following her title, Johnsen added another title for the night in the 100-yard breaststroke(1:06.23), winning by over a second.

Cailey Grunhard, helped her team win the state title with her pair of wins. Grunhard took first place in the 100-yard butterfly(54.12), winning by over 5 seconds. Grunhard also took the win in the 100-yard backstroke touching at 55.72, over 4 seconds faster than second place.

