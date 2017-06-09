Grunhard Leads Bishop Miege to Kansas 5-1A State Title

Class 5-1A Kansas State Swimming and Diving Championships

  • Thursday May 18th-Saturday May 20th
  • Topeka-Captiol Federal Natatorium
  • 25-yards
  • Meet Records
  • Results

The 2017 Kansas 5-1A State Championships were completed this past weekend at the Hummer Sports Park in Topeka. Bishop Miege High School was victorious winning the state title by over 50-points.

Wichita Height’s Katelyn Blattner had a pair of highlight performances as she was crowned state champ in both of her individual races.  Blattner finished the 200-yard freestyle with the time of 1:51.66. Later in the night she touched at 4:55.52 in the 500-yard freestyle, breaking nine year old state record(4:57.91).

Senior Taylor Kostboth from Wichita-Trinity Academy had a pair of top finishes in the sprint free events at the championship meet. Kostboth finished first in the 50-yard freestyle touching at 24.31.  Later, Kostboth swam the 100-yard freestyle(53.28), moving from third seed to winning the event.

Logan Johnsen, a senior at Blue Valley Southwest finished her high school career winning the 200-yard IM(2:12.33), winning by over 2 seconds.  Following her title, Johnsen added another title for the night in the 100-yard breaststroke(1:06.23), winning by over a second.

Cailey Grunhard, helped her team win the state title with her pair of wins.  Grunhard took first place in the 100-yard butterfly(54.12), winning by over 5 seconds.  Grunhard also took the win in the 100-yard backstroke touching at 55.72, over 4 seconds faster than second place.

Top Place Finishers
  •  200-yard medley relay- Shawnee Mission-Bishop Miege (1:47.16)
  • 1 mar diving-Haylee Weiss(428.00)
  • 200-yard freestyle relay- O P-St. Thomas Aquinas(1:42.86)
  • 100-yard backstroke-Cailey Grunhard(55.72)
  • 400-yard freestyle-Shawnee Mission-Bishop Miege(3:40.66)

