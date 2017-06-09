Dirkzwager and Kei Double 6A State Champion Title Holders

Class 6A Kansas High School State
- Thursday, May 18th- Saturday May 20th
- Capital Federal Natatorium-Topeka
- 25-Yard Course
- State Records
- Results
The 2017 Kansas Class 6A State Championships are now in the books after the completion of this past weekend. Wichita-East High School’s women were victorious, bringing home their first ever state title.
Wichita East’s freshman, Astrid Dirkzwager had a pair of highlight performances as she took top seed in both of her individual events. Dirkzwager posted the time of 1:50.40 in the 200-free just out swimming second place finisher, Shawnee Mission East’s, Crissie Blomquist(1:50.88). Bloomquist added a win of her own in the 500-yard freestyle finishing at 4:56.87, over five seconds from second place. Following her 200 free, Dirkzwager posted another win in the 100-yard back touching at 55.33, over 2 seconds faster than second place.
To continue to her wins, Dirkzwager was a member of the quadroplets who finished first in the 400-yard freestyle( 3:31.11). The team of Madison Allen(52.88), Julia Whitfiled(54.30), Katerina Savvides(53.97) and Astrid Dirkzwager(50.96) won by over a second against last years winners, Shawnee Mission East.
Derby High School’s, Megan Keil earned back-to-back titles in the 50-yard freestyle touching at 22.91. In prelims, Keil touched at 22.74, setting a new 6A State Meet Record. Keil was the only swimmer to break a 6A Meet Record this year. The junior added to her titles in the 100-yard freestyle finishing at 51.00
Other first place finishers:
- 1-mter diving-Morgan Hoffman-Blue Valley(406.00)
- 200-yard medley relay-Lawrence(1:50.31)
- Maddie Dean(28.37), Marian Frick(30.31), Emily Guo(26.73) Megan Drumm(24.90)
- 100-yard fly-Hailey Brull(56.39)
- 200-yard free relay-Shawnee Mission East(1:38.01)
- Hannah McPhail(25.23), Emma Linscott(24.32), Trinity Legal(24.88), Crissie Blomquist(23.58)
- 100-yard breast-Elena Almoguera(1:06.86)
Top 10 Team Scores
- Wichita-East-296
- Shawnee Mission-East-282
- Lawrence-Free State-236
- Lawrence-203
- O P-Blue Valley-Northwest-147
- O P-Blue Valley- North-130
- Olathe-Northwest-130
- Olathe-East-105
- O P-Blue Valley-West-100
- Hutchison-95
