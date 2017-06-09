Dirkzwager and Kei Double 6A State Champion Title Holders

Class 6A Kansas High School State

Thursday, May 18th- Saturday May 20th

Capital Federal Natatorium-Topeka

25-Yard Course

The 2017 Kansas Class 6A State Championships are now in the books after the completion of this past weekend. Wichita-East High School’s women were victorious, bringing home their first ever state title.

Wichita East’s freshman, Astrid Dirkzwager had a pair of highlight performances as she took top seed in both of her individual events. Dirkzwager posted the time of 1:50.40 in the 200-free just out swimming second place finisher, Shawnee Mission East’s, Crissie Blomquist(1:50.88). Bloomquist added a win of her own in the 500-yard freestyle finishing at 4:56.87, over five seconds from second place. Following her 200 free, Dirkzwager posted another win in the 100-yard back touching at 55.33, over 2 seconds faster than second place.

To continue to her wins, Dirkzwager was a member of the quadroplets who finished first in the 400-yard freestyle( 3:31.11). The team of Madison Allen(52.88), Julia Whitfiled(54.30), Katerina Savvides(53.97) and Astrid Dirkzwager(50.96) won by over a second against last years winners, Shawnee Mission East.

Derby High School’s, Megan Keil earned back-to-back titles in the 50-yard freestyle touching at 22.91. In prelims, Keil touched at 22.74, setting a new 6A State Meet Record. Keil was the only swimmer to break a 6A Meet Record this year. The junior added to her titles in the 100-yard freestyle finishing at 51.00

Other first place finishers:

1-mter diving- Morgan Hoffman -Blue Valley(406.00)

-Blue Valley(406.00) 200-yard medley relay-Lawrence(1:50.31) Maddie Dean (28.37), Marian Frick (30.31), Emily Guo (26.73) Megan Drumm (24.90)

100-yard fly- Hailey Brull (56.39)

(56.39) 200-yard free relay-Shawnee Mission East(1:38.01) Hannah McPhail (25.23), Emma Linscott (24.32), Trinity Legal (24.88), Crissie Blomquist (23.58)

100-yard breast-Elena Almoguera(1:06.86)

