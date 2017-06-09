Dirkzwager and Kei Double 6A State Champion Title Holders

  June 09th, 2017

Class 6A Kansas High School State

  • Thursday, May 18th- Saturday May 20th
  • Capital Federal Natatorium-Topeka
  • 25-Yard Course
  • State Records
  • Results

The 2017 Kansas Class 6A State Championships are now in the books after the completion of this past weekend.  Wichita-East High School’s women were victorious, bringing home their first ever state title.

Wichita East’s freshman, Astrid Dirkzwager had a pair of highlight performances as she took top seed in both of her individual events. Dirkzwager posted the time of 1:50.40 in the 200-free just out swimming second place finisher, Shawnee Mission East’s, Crissie Blomquist(1:50.88).  Bloomquist added a win of her own in the 500-yard freestyle finishing at 4:56.87, over five seconds from second place. Following her 200 free, Dirkzwager posted another win in the 100-yard back touching at 55.33, over 2 seconds faster than second place.

To continue to her wins, Dirkzwager was a member of the quadroplets who finished first in the 400-yard freestyle( 3:31.11). The team of Madison Allen(52.88), Julia Whitfiled(54.30), Katerina Savvides(53.97) and Astrid Dirkzwager(50.96) won by over a second against last years winners, Shawnee Mission East.

Derby High School’s, Megan Keil earned back-to-back titles in the 50-yard freestyle touching at 22.91.  In prelims, Keil touched at 22.74, setting a new 6A State Meet Record.  Keil was the only swimmer to break a 6A Meet Record this year. The junior added to her titles in the 100-yard freestyle finishing at 51.00

Other first place finishers:

  • 1-mter diving-Morgan Hoffman-Blue Valley(406.00)
  • 200-yard medley relay-Lawrence(1:50.31)
    • Maddie Dean(28.37), Marian Frick(30.31), Emily Guo(26.73) Megan Drumm(24.90)
  • 100-yard fly-Hailey Brull(56.39)
  • 200-yard free relay-Shawnee Mission East(1:38.01)
    • Hannah McPhail(25.23), Emma Linscott(24.32), Trinity Legal(24.88), Crissie Blomquist(23.58)
  • 100-yard breast-Elena Almoguera(1:06.86)

Top 10 Team Scores

  1. Wichita-East-296
  2. Shawnee Mission-East-282
  3. Lawrence-Free State-236
  4. Lawrence-203
  5. O P-Blue Valley-Northwest-147
  6. O P-Blue Valley- North-130
  7. Olathe-Northwest-130
  8. Olathe-East-105
  9. O P-Blue Valley-West-100
  10. Hutchison-95

