Coleman’s Carpool: Pointe Claire Swim Club rides along in Indy (Video)

Built in 1965, the Pointe-Claire Aquatic Centre was the first of its kind in Canada: A 6 lane, 50m pool with a 10m tower. It opened in 1967 as the foremost aquatic facility in the country. Mr. George Gate, a prominent and leading swim coach in Canada, was hired as the Head Coach and Aquatic Director. Within a short period of time, Mr. Gate transformed the centre into the dynamic power house that has since dominated the competitive Canadian swimming scene. Over the years, swimmers from PCSC have held numerous provincial and national titles and have participated in many Olympic Games.

Today, Pointe Claire is one of the best club teams in Canada. I’m familiar with Pointe Claire because their assistant coach Phil Garverick (seen above driving) was the head coach of Columbia Swim Club for nearly 20 years, and coached me and my brother from the time we were 13-18. They happened to take a trip to Indianapolis for the Arena Pro Swim, and it was the kids first time in the city, so we asked what their thoughts were!