2017 NCAA Division II Championships – All The Links You Need

Division II Men’s and Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships
- March 8-11, 2017
- Birmingham CrossPlex, Birmingham, Alabama
- Prelims 10:30 AM, Finals 6 PM – U.S. Eastern Time Zone (GMT -5 currently)
- Event schedule
- Real-time results – diving
- Real-time results – swimming
- Video link (expected to be available when meet starts)
- Championship Central
The NCAA Division II Men’s and Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships got underway at the Birmingham CrossPlex today. The meet is part of the larger NCAA Division II Festival, an Olympic-like multi-sport event with opening and closing ceremonies and a total of five championships (men’s/women’s swimming and diving, men’s/women’s indoor track and field, and men’s wrestling).
We have arrived in Birmingham, Ala. for the #D2Festival! Looking forward to an awesome week of #NCAAD2 championships. #MakeItYours pic.twitter.com/VPfqumS7oA
— NCAA Division II (@NCAADII) March 6, 2017
Diving pre-qualifying competition began at 10 AM for men’s 3-meter and women’s 1-meter, and continues at 2 PM for men’s 1-meter and women’s 3-meter. Swimming and diving officially begins tomorrow, Wednesday, March 8, 2017.
We have scored out the psych sheets for the women’s meet and the men’s meet and we are expecting another fast and exciting weekend. Last year, the women broke 8 of 14 NCAA Division II meet records in individual events and 3 of 5 relay records. The men broke 4 individual and 3 relay records.
Day One Events
- 1,000-yard freestyle (last heat of timed finals)
- 200-yard individual medley
- 50-yard freestyle
- 3-meter diving (M)
- 200-yard medley relay
Day Two Events
- 200-yard freestyle relay
- 400-yard individual medley
- 100-yard butterfly
- 200-yard freestyle
- 1-meter diving (W)
- 400-yard medley relay
Day Three Events
- 500-yard freestyle
- 100-yard backstroke
- 100-yard breaststroke
- 200-yard butterfly
- 1-meter diving (M)
- 800-yard freestyle relay (last heat of timed finals)
Day Four Events
- 1,650-yard freestyle (last heat of timed finals)
- 100-yard freestyle
- 200-yard backstroke
- 200-yard breaststroke
- 3-meter diving (W)
- 400-yard freestyle relay
