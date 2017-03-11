2017 NCAA Division II Men: Day 4 Finals Live Recap

Division II Men’s Swimming and Diving Championships

March 8-11, 2017

Birmingham CrossPlex, Birmingham, Alabama

Prelims 10:30 AM, Finals 6 PM – U.S. Central Time Zone (GMT -6 currently)

Men’s 1650 Yard Freestyle – Fastest Heat

NCAA DII: 15:00.51 3/14/2009 Mitch Snyder, Drury

Joan Casanovas, Drury 15:11.20 Franco Lupoli, Nova S’eastern 15:14.30 Erik Hren, Bridgeport 15:16.91 Mackenzie Hamill, Simon Fraser 15:17.58 Samuel Bryant, Colorado Mesa 15:20.63 Tim Woinoski, Simon Fraser 15:26.89 Alexandre Reinbrecht, Drury 15:26.99 Robert Griffith, Cal Baptist 15:27.38

Drury freshman Joan Casanovas, who had placed second in the 1000 free and the 200 free and had won the 500 free, set the pace early on, getting out to a quick start and looking like he might challenge the Division II record in the event. Nova S’eastern junior Franco Lupoli, the 1000 free champion, hung back for the first 600, then moved up to place himself at Casanovas’ hip to take advantage of the draft. The two matched stroke-for-stroke from the 1000 onward.

Casanovas and Lupoli began their descent together at the 1000, and traded leads seemingly at each end of the pool. Casanovas came off the lap counter wall first, while Lupoli kept catching him at the start end. Casanovas tried to separate himself at the 1450 but Lupoli wouldn’t let go. As they got the bell for the final 50, Casanovas put his legs in and finished a body length up on Lupoli. The final outcome was 15:11.20 for Casanovas; 15:14.30 for Lupoli.

Bridgeport freshman Erik Hren, who had dropped 24 seconds to lead the morning’s heats of miles with 15:16.91, placed third overall. Second in his heat was Drury junior Alexandre Reinbrecht with 15:26.99; he wound up seventh.

Men’s 100 Yard Freestyle – Final

NCAA DII: 42.61 3/17/2012 Andrey Seryy, Wayne State

Marius Kusch, Queens (NC) 03 Mattia Schirru, Delta State 43.31 Lajos Budai, NMU 43.33 Dion Dreesens, Queens (NC) 43.38 Thiago Sickert, Nova S’eastern 43.46 Victor Rocha Furtado, Florida Tech 43.71 Jonathan Glaser, Missouri S & T 43.96 Martin Hammer, TAMPA 44.31

From the outset it was a dogfight among Queens sophomore Marius Kusch, Delta State sophomore Mattia Schirru, and Northern Michigan freshman Lajos Budai. The trio shot out off the start, came into the 50 wall together, and finished together. Kusch led the other two by about an arm’s length, and held that lead through to the finish. He touched in 43.03, while Schirru touched out Budai, 43.31 to 43.38. Queens senior Dion Dreesens had an impressive second half; he nearly caught Schirru and Budai, but wound up fourth with 43.38.

Men’s 200 Yard Backstroke – Final

NCAA DII: 1:40.74 3/15/2014 Matthew Josa, Queens (NC)

Men’s 200 Yard Breaststroke – Final

NCAA DII: 1:51.71 3/14/2015 Anton Lobanov, Nova S’eastern

Men’s 400 Yard Freestyle Relay