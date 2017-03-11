West Florida Senior Michalak Downs NCAA D2 Record in 100 Free

Division II Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships

March 8-11, 2017

Birmingham CrossPlex, Birmingham, Alabama

Prelims 10:30 AM, Finals 6 PM – U.S. Central Time Zone (GMT -6 currently)

Women’s 100 Yard Freestyle – Final

Division II: 48.54 3/12/2016 Patri Castro Ortega, Queens (NC)

Theresa Michalak, West Florida 48.44 Alexis Divelbiss, Wingate 49.32 Emma Wahlstrom, Nova S’eastern 50.10 Oksana Marchuk, Bridgeport 50.27 Cheyenne Rova, MSU Mankato 50.28 Natalia Garriock, Saint Leo 50.33 Kyrie Dobson, Queens (NC) 50.91 Lara Marshall, Queens (NC) 50.92

West Florida senior Theresa Michalak broke her third NCAA Division II record and won her fourth individual event on Saturday, when she blasted a 48.44 in the 100 free to win by nearly a full second. Michalak got out to a very quick start, turning first at the 50 in 23.70. Wingate junior Alexis Divelbiss did her best to stay with Michalak, going out in 23.81, the only other sub-24 in the final. Michalak shut everyone down on the second half of the race, though, building her momentum and leaving a full body length of clear water behind her. With a second 50 of 24.74, Michalak hit the wall at 48.44 to take .10 off the NCAA Division II mark set by Patri Castro Ortega at this meet last year.

It was the fourth national title for Michalak, who also won the 50 free, 100 fly, and 100 breast.