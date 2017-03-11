Queens’ Hanna Peiffer Breaks NCAA D2 Record in 200 Back with 1:54.48

Division II Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships

March 8-11, 2017

Birmingham CrossPlex, Birmingham, Alabama

Prelims 10:30 AM, Finals 6 PM – U.S. Central Time Zone (GMT -6 currently)

Women’s 200 Yard Backstroke – Final

NCAA DII: 1:55.57 3/15/2014 Caroline Arakelian, Queens (NC)

Hannah Peiffer, Queens (NC) 1:54.48 Viktoriya Arkhipova, Wingate 1:56.51 Rachel Helm, NMU 1:57.05 Anastasia Klyarovskay, Delta State 1:57.58 Mary Saiz, Colorado Mesa 1:58.54 Meri Cizmar, Findlay 1:58.56 Courtney Deveny, Nova S’eastern 2:01.13 Amanda Thielen, Saginaw Valley 2:02.42

Hannah Peiffer of Queens ended her collegiate career on a high note, taking down the NCAA Division II record in the 200 back with the first sub-1:55 in Division II history. Peiffer, who qualified fifth for finals and was swimming out of lane 2, got off to a fast start. She was a shoulder ahead of the field at the 50 turn, and a full body length up at the 100. Turning at 55.47, Peiffer was already on record pace. While Northern Michigan freshman Rachel Helm, who won the 100 back on Friday, and defending champion, Wingate senior Viktoriya Arkhipova, tried to run her down, Peiffer kept up her rhythm and built up her lead to two body lengths. She came to the wall and blew out the NCAA Division II record, set by teammate Caroline Arakelian in 2014, stopping the clock at 1:54.48. Arkhipova finished second in 1:56.51. Helm was third with 1:57.05.

Peiffer got most of her advantage on the first half of the race, but she never really let up. Here are the comparative splits of the two Queens record-holders: