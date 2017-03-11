2017 Edinburgh International Day 2: Dawson & Clark Lead The Charge

2017 EDINBURGH INTERNATIONAL SWIM MEET

Friday, March 10th – Sunday, March 12th

Royal Commonwealth Pool, Edinburgh, Scotland

Prelims at 9am local (4am Eastern); Finals at 5pm local (12pm Eastern)

Day 2 Race Highlights

Day 2 of this year’s edition of the Edinburgh International Swim Meet kicked off with a Scottish National Record by the nation’s most dominant woman backstroker. 19-year-old Kathleen Dawson lowered her own 50m backstroke mark tonight, touching in 28.12 among the skins heats. That lowered her own previous record of 28.20 from last July. The University of Stirling athlete, who finished 9th in the 100m backstroke at the recent Arena Pro Swim Series in Indianapolis, holds Scotland’s national records in the 50m/100m/200m backstroke races across both short course and long course. Here in Edinburgh, she already won the 100m yesterday handily in 1:00.36, and will tackle the 200m distance tomorrow morning.

Stirling teammate Ross Murdoch doubled up on his 200m breaststroke win from last night with a 100m victory this evening. His time of 1:01.13 was enough to hold off Loughborough’s James Wilby, who settled for silver just .13 back in 1:01.26.

Three women dipped beneath the minute threshold in the 100m butterfly tonight, led by Denmark’s Emilie Beckmann‘s winning time of 59.00. Beckmann’s effort establishes a new personal best for the 20-year-old Dane, surpassing her previous career fastest of 59.07 set at last year’s European Championships. Tonight, Loughborough’s Charlotte Atkinson finished as the runner-up exactly half a second behind in 59.50, while Plymouth’s Laura Stephens rounded out the podium in 59.85.

Derventio Excel’s Imogen Clark continues to have a successful meet, having already earned silver last night in the 100m breaststroke in a quick 1:07.58. Tonight in the 50m breaststroke skins, Clark earned a time of 30.81 among the heats. She now joins an elite list of 5 ladies who have broken the 31-second barrier globally this season, including GBR teammate Sarah Vasey.