One More Diver For Purdue On Day 3 of Zone C Champs

2017 NCAA ZONE DIVING
- Zones A, B, D & E: Monday, March 6 – Wednesday, March 8
- Zone C: Thursday, March 9 – Saturday, March 11
- Host schools:
- Zone A: Virginia Tech
- Zone B: Auburn
- Zone C: Indiana
- Zone D: Missouri
- Zone E: Northern Arizona
- NCAA selection primer
Purdue added yet one more diver on the final day of the Zone C Championships, finishing with 7 NCAA-invited divers.
Zone C results
Alexis Vincent took 5th on platform and will now join Emily Meaney, Samantha Reese, Morgan Meixner, Steele Johnson, Max Showalter and Brandon Loschiavo on their respective NCAA teams.
Indiana’s Jessica Parratto won the platform for women, her best finish of the week. Ohio State’s Christopher Law topped the men’s platform to earn a late NCAA bid with reimbursement.
|Priority
|Finisher
|Women
|Men
|1
|3-meter Champ
|Pei Lin, MIA
|James Connor, IND
|2
|1-meter Champ
|Rebecca Hamperian, KY
|Michael Hixon, IND
|3
|Platform Champ
|Jessica Parratto, IND
|Christopher Law, OSU
|4
|3-meter 2nd
|5
|1-meter 2nd
|Steele Johnson, PUR
|6
|Platform 2nd
|Olivia Rosendahl, NU
|Andrew Cramer, NU
|7
|3-meter 3rd
|Michal Bower, IND
|8
|1-meter 3rd
|Zhipeng Zeng, OSU
|9
|Platform 3rd
|Emily Meaney, PUR
|Max Showalter, PUR
|10
|3-meter 4th
|Samantha Reese, PUR
|11
|1-meter 4th
|Morgan Meixner, PUR
|12
|Platform 4th
|Lara Travi, OSU
|Brandon Loschiavo, PUR
|13
|3-meter 5th
|Molly Fears, LOU
|14
|1-meter 5th
|Madeline Sewell, MSU
|Joseph Cifelli, PUR
|15
|Platform 5th
|Alexis Vincent, PUR
|16
|3-meter 6th
|Sebastian Masterton, KY
|17
|1-meter 6th
|Claire Andrews, ND
|—
|18
|Platform 6th
|Alessandra Murphy, MICH
|19
|3-meter 7th
|Joseph Cuomos, ND
|20
|1-meter 7th
|Kristen Hayden, MICH
|—
|21
|Platform 7th
|—
|22
|3-meter 8th
|Alessandra Murphy, MICH
|—
|23
|1-meter 8th
|Paige Kelkenberg, AKR
|—
|24
|Platform 8th
|—
|—
|25
|3-meter 9th
|Keegan McCaffrey, MICH
|—
|26
|1-meter 9th
|—
|—
|27
|Platform 9th
|—
|—
(Athletes in bold are locked in for NCAA reimbursement. Athletes who have doubled up on qualifying spots are noted
with a line through their lower priority slot.)
NCAA ZONE QUALIFYING PROCEDURES
From our refresher post, which you can find here.
Divers qualify for the NCAA Championships through Zone Meets spread across the country. Each zone earns a set number of NCAA qualifying spots based on the performances of that Zone at NCAAs in the past.
Here are the qualifying spots for each event in each zone:
WOMEN
|1M
|3M
|PLATFORM
|Zone A
|5
|7
|6
|Zone B
|10
|9
|7
|Zone C
|8
|9
|6
|Zone D
|7
|7
|11
|Zone E
|11
|9
|11
MEN
|1M
|3M
|PLATFORM
|Zone A
|6
|5
|4
|Zone B
|8
|10
|9
|Zone C
|5
|7
|7
|Zone D
|8
|9
|9
|Zone E
|9
|5
|7
According to the rules set in 2015 that allowed more divers into the meet, any diver who lands in the qualifying spots for their zone earns a spot to compete in the NCAA Championships. If the diver earns eligibility in one event, they can automatically compete in any of the other two events at NCAAs as long as they finished in the top 12 in their zone in that event.
The NCAA made a distinction between “eligible” and “reimbursed” athletes. Divers qualifying outside of the reimbursement spots will not have their travel, lodging, or meet expenses covered by the NCAA. Instead the individual school must decide if they’re willing to pay the bill themselves to give that diver an opportunity to participate in the NCAA Championships.
|WOMEN
|MEN
|Zone A
|5
|5
|Zone B
|9
|9
|Zone C
|8
|6
|Zone D
|8
|9
|Zone E
|11
|6
A priority chart determines who gets the reimbursement spots. The first priority spot is taken by the winner of each event beginning with the 3-meter champ, followed by the 1-meter champ and then the platform champ. If an athlete wins two events, they will still only take up one slot which means the NCAA will keep adding rows to this chart until the zone meet reimbursement quota is met.
