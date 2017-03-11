Bartel Wins 2 More, Breaks 200 Breaststroke Meet Record in Iowa City

2017 Iowa City Spring Sectionals

University of Iowa, Iowa City, Iowa

March 9-12, 2017

The Fort Collins Area Swim Team girls dominated the podiums and scoring through the first 2 days of the 2017 Iowa City Sectional Championship meet, and Saturday saw more of the same with 3 wins and 3 Meet Records in 5 girls’ events on the day.

They started with a 1-2-3 finish in the 50 free led by high school junior Kylee Alons in a new Meet Record of 22.70. That broke her own record set in prelims at 22.75 which knocked off the 2008 mark set by Betsy Webb. Webb went on to earn 21 All-America honors, 5 Pac-12 titles, and break Stanford school records in 6 different events in college.

Touching in 2nd and 3rd behind Alons were her teammates Zoe Bartel (23.03) and Coleen Gillilan (23.11).

In the next women’s event, Bartel, who’s been very much an ironwoman at this meet, came back on about 25 minutes turnaround to break a Meet Record of her own with a 2:08.11. Like Alons, she had already set the standard in prelims, having cleared the 2:10.71 done by Ashley Wanland in 2013. Wanland was a member of the U.S. National Team at the time.

The day ended with a Fort Collins 400 medley relay of Bayley Stewart, Bartel, Gillilan, and Alons swimming a 3:36.58 to take 8 seconds off the old Meet Record. They won the race by 11.5 seconds – ahead of their own B relay.

In the men’s races, Terrapins Swim Team’s Alexei Sancov broke his 2nd Meet Record of the meet by winning the 500 free in 4:42.88. The old record of 4:27.51 was set more than a decade ago by Zach Wood in 2005. Sancov also broke the Meet Record in the 200 free on Friday.

Bloomington Waves swimmer Melissa Pish joined him in a mid-distance double by winning the 500 free in 4:48.80.

Other Day 3 Winners:

Gillian Davey of Central Iowa Aquatics won the 400 IM in 4:14.47, holding off a late charge from Gilillan, who wound up 2nd in 4:15.29.

of Central Iowa Aquatics won the 400 IM in 4:14.47, holding off a late charge from Gilillan, who wound up 2nd in 4:15.29. Edina’s JohnThomas Larson won the men’s 400 IM in 3:54.12, beating out his younger brother Peter, who touched 2nd in 3:56.86.

won the men’s 400 IM in 3:54.12, beating out his younger brother Peter, who touched 2nd in 3:56.86. As a warmup for the 500 free, Sancov won the 50 in 20.29.

Justin Winnett won the 200 breaststroke by 2.5 seconds, swimming a 2:00.69.

won the 200 breaststroke by 2.5 seconds, swimming a 2:00.69. Edina’s relay of Peter Larson, Nicholas Tullemans, Joshua Withers, and JohnThomas Larson combined to win the men’s 400 medley in 3:21.28.

Team Scores Through Day 3:

Women’s Scores (Top 5)

Fort Collins – 592 Edina -248 Waves Bloomington Normal – 204 Central Iowa Aquatics – 157 Ames Cyclone Aquatics Club – 116

Men’s Scores (Top 5)