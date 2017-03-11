Molacek Does it Again in Missouri

2017 Region VII Spring Sectionals

University of Missouri, Columbia

March 9-12, 2017

Championship Central

Live results: Meet Mobile (search 2017 Region VIII Spring Sectionals

Day 3 of the 2017 Region VII Spring Sectional Championships was filled with more records falling.

Michael Andrew touched the wall at 1:43.27 in the 200-yard IM surpassing the meet record by over 4 seconds (1:48.70). Andrew finished over 6 seconds faster than second place finisher Dane Florea (1:49.86). Last week at Pro Swim – Indianapolis Andrew broke the World Junior Record in the long course version of this race.

The women’s 50-yard freestyle was won by Iliana Jones from University of Missouri with the time of 22.91. Jones tied the meet record held by Asian Games silver medalist Yekaterina Rudekno from Kazakhstan.

Jacob Molacek had a remarkable night finishing the 50-yard freestyle with the time of 19.08. Molacek set a lifetime best, and swam to a new meet record which was previously held by Michael Andrew (19.85). Andrew’s finished second with the time of 19.31, also under the meet record.

Fernando Morillas, a 27-year-old, swam the 200-yard breaststroke to a first place finish with the time of 1:58.46. Morillas swam to a new meet record by over a second (1:59.49) and finished over 2 second ahead of second place. Morillas is a swimmer from Oklahoma Baptist University, and is a NAIA Champion.

University of Missouri’s Kylie Dahlgren, finished the 100-yard backstroke with the time of 53.40 breaking the meet record by .08, as well as going a lifetime best.

The men’s 100-yard backstroke had the top 4 finishers touch under the meet record (48.14), in which Michael Andrew previous held. Molacek was the top finisher with the time of 47.08. Molacek has broken a total 3 records this meet so far (100 fly, 100 back, 50 free).

Kevin Callan closed day 3 with a 4:14.66 in the 500-yard freestyle beating a 12-year-old record by over 10 seconds. The previous record held by Scott Goldblatt in 2005 (4:24.73).

Other First Place Finishers

Women’s 200-yard IM- Caroline Theil (2:01.14)

Women’s 500-yard Freestyle- Libery Howell (4:58.81)

Women’s 200-yard Breaststroke- Hannah Newby (2:13.65)



Top 5 Team Scores

Women’s:

Columbia Swim Club-506.5 Kansas City Blazers-398.66 CSP Tideriders-369 Unattached Missouri Valley- 277 4. Lincoln Select Swimming-264 Parkway Swim Club-239

Men’s: