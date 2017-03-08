50 Fr Olympic Champ Pernille Blume To Make Post-Rio Debut In Edinburgh

2017 EDINBURGH INTERNATIONAL SWIM MEET

Friday, March 10th – Sunday, March 12th

Royal Commonwealth Pool, Edinburgh, Scotland

Prelims at 9am local (4am Eastern); Finals at 5pm local (12pm Eastern)

Psych Sheet

Live Stream

Results

The annual Edinburgh International swim meet is aptly named for the foreign talent typically present for the 3-day affair held at Royal Commonwealth Pool. This year is no exception with Danish 50m freestyle Olympic champion Pernille Blume set to make her post-Rio debut among the stacked events kicking off in two days.

All events follow the standard format of prelims and finals, containing both open events and youth, with the latter holding women aged 14-17 and men aged 15-18. Adding to the excitement, 50m events in all strokes will hold skins finals for the open segment, with the first round having 8 swimmers, which then are reduced to 6, then 4, then 3, then 2, alternating between male and female.

Blume is the top seed in the women’s 50m freestyle, but is also set to race the 50m butterfly, 50m backstroke and 100m freestyle. Countrymate Rikke Moeller Pedersen is also slated to make an appearance in Edinburgh, entered in the 50m/100m/200m breaststroke events, the latter of which Pedersen still holds the world record in 2:19.11 from 2013.

Closer to home, University of Stirling is represented strongly with key members Duncan Scott, Ross Murdoch, Craig Benson, Danielle Huskisson, Kathleen Dawson and Charlie Boldison all sprinkled among the many entrants. This meet marks the 2nd competition in consecutive weekends for members Scott, Murdoch and Dawson, who all competed at the Arena Pro Swim in Indianapolis. Teammate Dan Wallace was also entered in Indy, but stayed behind, still scheduled to swim in Edinburgh, however. Interestingly, 2016 Olympic finalist in the men’s 100m freestyle, Scott, will be trying the 200m backstroke on for size, entered as the 3rd seed in 1:57.71.

Bath’s Jay Lelliott and Perth City’s Stephen Milne will battle in the men’s 1500m freestyle, while City of Glasgow’s Craig McNally will do his best to sweep the backstroke races. Aberdeen’s Hannah Miley is taking on her characteristically monster schedule, having entered 12 events total.