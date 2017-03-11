2017 NCAA Division II Women: Day 4 Finals Live Recap

Division II Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships

March 8-11, 2017

Birmingham CrossPlex, Birmingham, Alabama

Prelims 10:30 AM, Finals 6 PM – U.S. Central Time Zone (GMT -6 currently)

Event schedule

Women’s 1650 Yard Freestyle – Fastest Heat

Division II: 16:17.66 3/15/2008 Kristen Frost, Southern Conn St

Georgia Wright, West Chester 16:22.92 Leonie Van Noort, Grand Valley 16:35.35 Caroline Jouisse, Delta State 16:38.07 Annagrazia Bonsanti, Bridgeport 16:41.07 Laura Fornshell, Fresno Pacific 16:42.44 Theresa Hayward, West Chester 16:44.06 Tamara Miler, Azusa Pacific 16:52.06 Ella Bryan, Drury 16:52.12

Delta State sophomore Caroline Juisse got out to an early lead, though she was followed closely by 1000 free champion, freshman Georgia Wright of West Chester. Wright pulled ahead by the 300 and proceeded to distance herself from the pack. By the 1000, Wright led by about half a pool length. Her teammate, senior Leonie Van Noort, moved up on Juisse and took over the second spot. Juisse held on at third throughout, while Bridgeport senior Annagrazia tried to challenge.

Wright got the win in 16:22.92. Van Noort went 16:35.35 for second, while Jouisse finished third in 16:38.07. Theresa Hayward of West Chester, who posted the top time of the morning heats, placed sixth overall. Azusa Pacific Tamara Miler also swam in the morning, and she jumped into the top 8 with a seventh-place finish.

Women’s 100 Yard Freestyle – Final

Division II: 48.54 3/12/2016 Patri Castro Ortega, Queens (NC)

Theresa Michalak, West Florida 48.44 Alexis Divelbiss, Wingate 49.32 Emma Wahlstrom, Nova S’eastern 50.10 Oksana Marchuk, Bridgeport 50.27 Cheyenne Rova, MSU Mankato 50.28 Natalia Garriock, Saint Leo 50.33 Kyrie Dobson, Queens (NC) 50.91 Lara Marshall, Queens (NC) 50.92

West Florida senior Theresa Michalak got out to a very quick start, turning first at the 50. She continued to build momentum and wound up hitting the wall at 48.44 to set a new NCAA Division II record. Michalak took .10 off the mark set by Patri Castro Ortega last year. That was the fourth national title for Michalak, who also won the 50 free, 100 fly, and 100 breast.

Wingate junior Alexis Divelbiss did her best to stay with Michalak, going out in a very fast 23.81. She was able to hang on over the second half and broke 50 seconds with 49.32. Third place went to Nova S’eastern’s Emma Wahlstrom in 50.10.

Women’s 200 Yard Backstroke – Final

NCAA DII: 1:55.57 3/15/2014 Caroline Arakelian, Queens (NC)

Hannah Peiffer, Queens (NC) 1:54.48 Viktoriya Arkhipova, Wingate 1:56.51 Rachel Helm, NMU 1:57.05 Anastasia Klyarovskay, Delta State 1:57.58 Mary Saiz, Colorado Mesa 1:58.54 Meri Cizmar, Findlay 1:58.56 Courtney Deveny, Nova S’eastern 2:01.13 Amanda Thielen, Saginaw Valley 2:02.42

Hannah Peiffer of Queens got off to a fast start, leading by a body length at the 100 with 55.47. Northern Michigan freshman Rachel Helm, who won the 100 back on Friday, and defending champion, Wingate senior Viktoriya Arkhipova, tried to run her down, but Peiffer kept up her rhythm and built up her lead to two body lengths over the last 50. Peiffer blew out the NCAA Division II record, set by teammate Caroline Arakelian in 2014, stopping the clock at 1:54.48.

Arkhipova finished second in 1:56.51. Helm was third with 1:57.05.

Women’s 200 Yard Breaststroke – Final

Division II: 2:10.72 3/11/2017 Bailee Nunn, Drury

Women’s 3-meter Diving – Final

Division II: 555.70 3/14/2015 Elizabeth Rawlings, Wayne State

Women’s 400 Yard Freestyle Relay – Final