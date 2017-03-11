NCAP 11-12 Girls Break NAG Relay Record at Junior Olympics

The 11-12 girls from the same Nation’s Capital Swim Club (NCAP) that produced stars like Katie Ledecky have broken the National Age Group Record in the 200 yard free relay.

The team of Katie Hallmark (24.61), Carly Sebring (24.61), Erin Gemmell (24.96), and Mikayla Moore (24.43) combined for a 1:38.61 in finals at the Potomac Valley Swimming Junior Olympics on Saturday morning.

That breaks the National Record set by a different NCAP relay back in 2014 at 1:38.97. The leadoff split by Hallmark is also her personal best in the 50 free.

Erin Gemmell is the daughter of NCAP coach Bruce Gemmell, who was Ledecky’s coach until she left for Stanford in the fall and is the 3-time defending ASCA American Coach of the Year.