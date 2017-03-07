Ulett Scares NAG Record, Taylor Clocks 1:41.0 200 Back at Southern Premier

2017 SOUTHERN PREMIER

  March 3rd-March 5th
  Centennial Sportsplex- Nashville, Tennessee
  25 Yard Course
Age group phenom Tristen Ulett narrowly missed Cassidy Bayer’s 13-14 National Age Group Record in the 200 fly at last weekend’s Southern Premier meet. Ulett swam a personal best 1:56.07, just out-touching Brooke Forde (1:56.30) and taking over 7 tenths off her former best time. With that, she was just .06 shy of Bayer’s record, which stands at a 1:56.01 from 2013.

Ulett squared off with Forde in the 100 fly, touching 1st with her 53.24 ahead of Forde’s 53.92. In the 400 IM, Forde picked up a victory of her own, winning by ten full seconds with her 4:04.09.

Ulett also had a pair of close races in the freestyles with felllow 14-year-old Gretchen Walsh. In the 200 free, Ulett dropped a second from her best time to win in 1:47.38, whle Walsh followed closely in 1:47.88. Walsh turned the tables in the 100 free, however, winning in 49.74 to Ulett’s 50.00.

Older sister Alex Walsh picked up a handful of victories, including a sweep of the breaststroke races. In the 200 breast, she dropped almost 7 seconds off her best time, putting up a winning time of 2:08.85 ahead of Forde (2:10.79). She earned her gold in the 100 breast with a 1:00.38. Walsh also claimed titles in the 200 IM (1:55.93), 200 back (1:55.19), and 50 free (22.48).

On the men’s side, U.S. junior standout and Florida Gators commit Michael Taylor cranked out a personal best 1:41.05 in prelims of the 200 back before going on to win the event in finals with a 1:41.87. He picked up another win in the 200 fly, touching in 1:47.51 to shave over half a second off his lifetime best. Taylor also dropped 12 full seconds from his 500 free time, clocking in at 4:27.36 before scratching out of finals.

Winning that 500 free final was Florida state champ and fellow Gator commit Miguel Cancel, who turned in the only sub-4:30 time of the night to win it in 4:27.11. Cancel also lowered his personal best time in the 400 IM, winning the race in 3:51.17. In the 200 free, he clocked in at a personal best 1:37.92 to take a close 2nd to Aldan Johnston (1:37.46).

