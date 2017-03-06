2017 NCAA Division II Men’s Meet: Scoring out the Psych Sheet

Division II Men’s and Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships

March 8-11, 2017

Birmingham CrossPlex, Birmingham, Alabama

Prelims 10:30 AM, Finals 6 PM – U.S. Eastern Time Zone (GMT -5 currently)

Event schedule

Real-time results – diving

Real-time results – swimming

Video link (expected to be available when meet starts)

Championship Central

After scoring out the psych sheets for the 2017 NCAA Division II Women’s Championship, we now turn our attention to the men’s meet, which is to be held concurrently on March 8-11 at the Birmingham CrossPlex and to be hosted jointly by the University of Alabama in Huntsville and the city of Birmingham.

157 swimmers from 34 teams have been selected to compete at the Division II men’s meet. Two-time defending champion Queens University of Charlotte is hoping to repeat their dominant performances of 2015 and 2016, and come into the meet with four different individuals (Marius Kusch, Nick Arakelian, Dion Dreesens, and Paul Pijulet), plus all five relays, seeded #1. Rostyslav Fedyna and Zach Bunner are also expected to contribute in numerous events.

Drury, who placed fourth in 2016, will try to challenge Queens with their young squad, led by freshmen Konrad Stepien and Joan Casanovas. Senior Jun Han Kim and junior Rodrigo Caceres are also expected to score for the Panthers. Nova S’eastern, 11th last year, has the depth to pull off a big meet this time around. Junior Anton Lobanov will lead the Sharks, along with classmate Franco Lupoli and seniors Thiago Sickert and Marco Aldabe. Look for Lindenwood, with junior Serghi Golban and sophomores Cristian Vasquez and Kian Quigley, to challenge the leaders, especially as the Lions tend to do well in diving as well. Speaking of diving, Grand Valley State cannot be overlooked. In addition to cleaning up on the boards, they are expected to score well in relays and in individual swims from Gabriel Souza, Marius Mikalauskas, and Harry Shalamon.

While we cannot yet add diving point to our totals, we can remind readers that last year, Grand Valley State scored 84 points in two diving events. They were followed by Colorado Mesa (38), Clarion (37), St. Cloud State (31), Cal Baptist (27), Fresno Pacific (25), Lindenwood (21), West Chester (19), and Indy (18).

A change in NCAA rules made scoring the DII psych sheets easier this year: schools are no longer allowed to over-enter individual events. As a reminder, unlike in Divisions I and III, Division II rules allow a swimmer to compete in up to four individual events. Swimmers are still held to a seven-event limit, but it is up to the individual teams to determine where their swimmers are most useful: individual events or relays.

Here is the psych sheet scored –without diving– for the 2017 NCAA Division II Men’s Championships:

Team Projected Score* Queens (NC) 483 Drury 376 Nova Southeastern 341 Lindenwood 223 Grand Valley 218 Florida Southern 212 Delta State 174 Colorado Mesa 171 Florida Tech 132 Wingate 130 Cal Baptist 125 Missouri S&T 125 UC San Diego 122 Indianapolis 112 Bloomsburg 100 Limestone 91 Northern Michigan 91 Simon Fraser 78 Wayne State 75 Fresno Pacific 70 West Chester 69 Tampa 62 Bridgeport 37 Carson-Newman 30 McKendree 15 Truman State 15 Lewis 12 Saint Leo 9 William Jewell 9 Henderson State 8 Saginaw Valley 3 CS Mines 2

*does not include 310 diving points