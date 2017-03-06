Virginia Tech Qualifies 3 Divers On Day 1 Of Zone A

2017 NCAA Zone Diving

Zones A, B, D & E: Monday, March 6 – Wednesday, March 8

Zone C: Thursday, March 9 – Saturday, March 11

Host schools: Zone A: Virginia Tech Zone B: Auburn Zone C: Indiana Zone D: Missouri Zone E: Northern Arizona

NCAA selection primer

Virginia Tech led the way with three NCAA eligible divers after one day of Zone competition at home.

Full results

Benjamin Schiesl was the only Hokie diver to guarantee himself NCAA reimbursement status, while both Eduardo Castro and Ashlynn Peters will be eligible to compete at NCAAs on their school’s budget.

In terms of top 10 programs from a year ago, Virginia qualified one diver on the women’s side. Sydney Dusel will be eligible, though not under NCAA reimbursement status yet.

Pitt’s Meme Sharp won the women’s 3-meter competition and Pitt also got 2015 NCAA 3-meter champ Dominic Giodano eligible for this year’s national meet. Penn State’s Hector Garcia was the big winner in men’s 1-meter.

The full qualifying list is below. We’ll continue updating this chart as more events happen this week.

Priority Finisher Women Men 1 3-meter Champ Meme Sharp, PITT 2 1-meter Champ Hector Garcia, PSU 3 Platform Champ 4 3-meter 2nd Addison Walkowiak, RUTG 5 1-meter 2nd Benjamin Schiesl, VT 6 Platform 2nd 7 3-meter 3rd Alexandra Butera, UCONN 8 1-meter 3rd Dominic Giordano, PITT 9 Platform 3rd 10 3-meter 4th Alyssa Black, RUTG 11 1-meter 4th Bradley Buchter, NAVY 12 Platform 4th 13 3-meter 5th Sydney Dusel, UVA 14 1-meter 5th Eduardo Castro, VT 15 Platform 5th — 16 3-meter 6th Ashlynn Peters, VT — 17 1-meter 6th — Ian Shelton, UVA 18 Platform 6th — 19 3-meter 7th Abbey Croce, BUFF — 20 1-meter 7th — — 21 Platform 7th — —

(Athletes in bold are locked in for NCAA reimbursement. Athletes who have doubled up on qualifying spots are noted with a line through their lower priority slot.)

NCAA ZONE QUALIFYING PROCEDURES

From our refresher post, which you can find here.

Divers qualify for the NCAA Championships through Zone Meets spread across the country. Each zone earns a set number of NCAA qualifying spots based on the performances of that Zone at NCAAs in the past.

Here are the qualifying spots for each event in each zone:

WOMEN

1M 3M PLATFORM Zone A 5 7 6 Zone B 10 9 7 Zone C 8 9 6 Zone D 7 7 11 Zone E 11 9 11

MEN

1M 3M PLATFORM Zone A 6 5 4 Zone B 8 10 9 Zone C 5 7 7 Zone D 8 9 9 Zone E 9 5 7

According to the rules set in 2015 that allowed more divers into the meet, any diver who lands in the qualifying spots for their zone earns a spot to compete in the NCAA Championships. If the diver earns eligibility in one event, they can automatically compete in any of the other two events at NCAAs as long as they finished in the top 12 in their zone in that event.

The NCAA made a distinction between “eligible” and “reimbursed” athletes. Divers qualifying outside of the reimbursement spots will not have their travel, lodging, or meet expenses covered by the NCAA. Instead the individual school must decide if they’re willing to pay the bill themselves to give that diver an opportunity to participate in the NCAA Championships.

WOMEN MEN Zone A 5 5 Zone B 9 9 Zone C 8 6 Zone D 8 9 Zone E 11 6

A priority chart determines who gets the reimbursement spots. The first priority spot is taken by the winner of each event beginning with the 3-meter champ, followed by the 1-meter champ and then the platform champ. If an athlete wins two events, they will still only take up one slot which means the NCAA will keep adding rows to this chart until the zone meet reimbursement quota is met.