101 International Men Competing at NCAA D2 Championships

So where exactly do NCAA qualifiers come from? They come from years of hard work, supportive coaches, friends, and often family, they come from the right mix of technique, drive, passion, and steadfast focus on a goal…

But they also come from places. Literal, physical places.

But which literal, physical places?

We’ve gone through and laid out exactly where the male individual qualifiers for the 2017 NCAA D2 Championships qualifiers listed and collected data on where they come from – broken down both in terms of states and countries. Note that there’s some wrinkles in the data, like international swimmers who wind up at Bolles or the Baylor School for high school, but we’ve tried to stick with an athlete’s listed “hometown” from their collegiate bios as closely as possible.

There are tons of observations that could be made here – we’ve made a list of some of them below.

Observations:

101 internationals are going to D2 NCAAs for the men compared to 56 Americans. For the D1 women, the numbers are 218 Americans and 63 internationals.

36 different countries besides the U.S. are to be represented at D2 NCAAs. That’s twice as many states (18) that are being represented.

The only New England state represented is Maine, with one swimmer.

There are more Brazilians than swimmers from any one American state. Brazilians have not been uncommon in Division 1 (Cesar Cielo, Pedro Coutinho, Joao De Lucca, Marcelo Chierighini, Felipe Ribeiro, etc.), and they are out in full force in Division 2, it seems.

There are just as many Spaniards, and Germans, as there are Californians, the state which most D2 male NCAA qualifiers hail from this year.

Besides California, there are more Canadians than there are swimmers from any other one state..

Besides California, there are more Russians than there are swimmers from any other one state.

Besides California, there are just as many (or more) Britons than there are swimmers from any other one state.

California and Florida were leaders in our Division I women’s breakdown, and they are again here.

STATESIDE

California 9 Florida 6 Illinois 6 Texas 6 Colorado 5 Pennsylvania 5 Michigan 3 New Jersey 3 Georgia 2 Missouri 2 Washington 2 Delaware 1 Hawaii 1 Maine 1 North Carolina 1 Ohio 1 South Carolina 1 Tennessee 1