2017 Arena Pro Swim Series – Indianapolis: Day 2 Prelims Live Recap

2017 ARENA PRO SWIM SERIES – INDIANAPOLIS

Day 2 of the Arena Pro Swim from Indianapolis will feature four events this morning, with the men’s and women’s 200 free, 200 back, 50 free and 400 IM on the schedule.

The women’s 200 free will feature last night’s 100 free winner Mallory Comerford, who looked sensational coming home and should vie for the 200 win tonight. She’ll swim in the last heat alongside world record holder Federica Pellegrini. Comerford will also swim the 50 free.

Another swimmer who impressed on day 1 was Nathan Adrian, who blazed home in 24.7 in his 100 freestyle to take the win decisively. It will be interesting to see how much speed he has in the 50 free this morning.

Women’s 200 Free Prelims

U.S. Open Record: 1:54.40, Allison Schmitt, 2012

Federica Pellegrini led the way in the women’s 200 free, clocking 1:57.80 out of the last heat for over a second and a half advantage over the rest of the field. Melanie Margalis comes in second at 1:59.49, and last night’s 100 free runner-up Menghui Zhu put up the third fastest time in 1:59.56. Mallory Comerford was 4th in 1:59.60.

HPC Ontario’s Kayla Sanchez also cracked two minutes going 1:59.63, which was good for 5th, and American Olympian Hali Flickinger heads into finals tonight 6th at 2:00.02. Notably missing the A-final was Katerine Savard (10th, 2:01.05), Jazmin Carlin (12th, 2:01.64) and Kelsi Worrell (20th, 2:03.45).

Men’s 200 Free Prelims

U.S. Open Record: 1:44.10, Michael Phelps, 2008

Women’s 200 Back Prelims

U.S. Open Record: 2:05.68, Missy Franklin, 2013

Men’s 200 Back Prelims

U.S. Open Record: 1:53.08, Aaron Peirsol, 2009

Women’s 50 Free Prelims

U.S. Open Record: 24.13, Cate Campbell, 2008

Men’s 50 Free Prelims

U.S. Open Record: 21.14, Cesar Cielo, 2009

Women’s 400 IM Prelims

U.S. Open Record: 4:31.07, Katinka Hosszu, 2015

Men’s 400 IM Prelims