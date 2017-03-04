Federica Pelligrini reinvigorated after 4th place Rio finish (Video)

Reported by James Sutherland.

WOMEN’S 200 FREE FINAL

U.S. Open Record: 1:54.40, Allison Schmitt, 2012

Italy’s Federica Pellegrini was never seriously challenged, cruising to the win in a fast time of 1:56.07. That time is just 0.03 off her world leading time from December.

Kayla Sanchez of the High Performance Centre Ontario had a very impressive swim to get in there for second in 1:58.46, and China’s Zhu Menghui tied for third in 1:58.78 with Katerine Savard of CAMO. Sanchez takes over the 7th fastest time in the world, and Zhu and Savard tie for 10th.

Melanie Margalis of Saint Petersburg (1:59.42) took 5th. Jazmin Carlin of Great Britain won the B-final in 2:00.14.