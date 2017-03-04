Federica Pelligrini reinvigorated after 4th place Rio finish (Video)

  1 Coleman Hodges | March 04th, 2017 | Arena Pro Swim Series, Europe, International, News, Video

Reported by James Sutherland. 

WOMEN’S 200 FREE FINAL

  • U.S. Open Record: 1:54.40, Allison Schmitt, 2012
  1. Federica Pellegrini, Italy, 1:56.07
  2. Kayla Sanchez, HPCO, 1:58.46
  3. Zhu Menghui, China, 1:58.78 / Katerine Savard, CAMO, 1:58.78

Italy’s Federica Pellegrini was never seriously challenged, cruising to the win in a fast time of 1:56.07. That time is just 0.03 off her world leading time from December.

Kayla Sanchez of the High Performance Centre Ontario had a very impressive swim to get in there for second in 1:58.46, and China’s Zhu Menghui tied for third in 1:58.78 with Katerine Savard of CAMO. Sanchez takes over the 7th fastest time in the world, and Zhu and Savard tie for 10th.

Melanie Margalis of Saint Petersburg (1:59.42) took 5th. Jazmin Carlin of Great Britain won the B-final in 2:00.14.

In This Story

Leave a Reply

1 Comment on "Federica Pelligrini reinvigorated after 4th place Rio finish (Video)"

Sort by:   newest | oldest | most voted
lane Four

Looking forward to Worlds. Federica can medal and I hope that she does.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
10 seconds ago
wpDiscuz

About Coleman Hodges

Coleman started his journey in the water at age 1, and although he actually has no memory of that, something must have stuck. A Missouri native, he joined the Columbia Swim Club at age 9, where he is still remembered for his stylish dragon swim trunks. After giving up on …

Read More »