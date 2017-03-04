Ryan Murphy Puts Up 9th Fastest 200 Back Ever for Pac-12 Meet Record

2017 MEN’S PAC-12 CHAMPIONSHIPS

Cal backstroke star Ryan Murphy put up the 9th fastest performance of all time to break his own Championship Record on night 4 of the 2017 Men’s Pac-12 Swimming and Diving Championships in Federal Way, Washington. Murphy clocked in at 1:38.04, taking down his former mark of 1:38.34 from the 2015 conference meet.

When comparing the splits, we can see that Murphy approached the race differently this time around. He attacked the front half more, splitting a 47.62 on the 1st 100 to take it out a full second faster.

Splits Comparison By 50:

Swimmer 1st 50 Split 2nd 50 Split 3rd 50 Split 4th 50 Split Final Time Ryan Murphy 2017 22.96 24.66 25.10 25.35 1:38.04 Ryan Murphy 2015 23.55 25.15 24.73 24.91 1:38.34

Splits Comparison By 100:

Swimmer 1st 100 Split 2nd 100 Split Final Time Ryan Murphy 2017 47.62 50.45 1:38.04 Ryan Murphy 2015 48.70 49.64 1:38.34

Murphy’s swim lands 9th on the all time top performances list, just ahead of his 1:38.15 from 2012. He’s now the owner of 6 of the 10 fastest performances ever. The fastest of all time is his 1:35.73 from last season’s 2016 NCAA Championships in Atlanta.

All Time Top Performances: Men’s 200 Back