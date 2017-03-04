Ryan Murphy Puts Up 9th Fastest 200 Back Ever for Pac-12 Meet Record

  1 Lauren Neidigh | March 04th, 2017 | College, News, Pac-12, Records

2017 MEN’S PAC-12 CHAMPIONSHIPS

Cal backstroke star Ryan Murphy put up the 9th fastest performance of all time to break his own Championship Record on night 4 of the 2017 Men’s Pac-12 Swimming and Diving Championships in Federal Way, Washington. Murphy clocked in at 1:38.04, taking down his former mark of 1:38.34 from the 2015 conference meet.

When comparing the splits, we can see that Murphy approached the race differently this time around. He attacked the front half more, splitting a 47.62 on the 1st 100 to take it out a full second faster.

Splits Comparison By 50:

Swimmer 1st 50 Split 2nd 50 Split 3rd 50 Split 4th 50 Split Final Time
Ryan Murphy 2017  22.96  24.66  25.10  25.35  1:38.04
Ryan Murphy 2015  23.55  25.15  24.73  24.91  1:38.34

Splits Comparison By 100:

Swimmer 1st 100 Split 2nd 100 Split Final Time
Ryan Murphy 2017  47.62  50.45  1:38.04
Ryan Murphy 2015  48.70  49.64  1:38.34

Murphy’s swim lands 9th on the all time top performances list, just ahead of his 1:38.15 from 2012. He’s now the owner of 6 of the 10 fastest performances ever. The fastest of all time is his 1:35.73 from last season’s 2016 NCAA Championships in Atlanta.

All Time Top Performances: Men’s 200 Back

  1. Ryan Murphy– 1:35.73
  2. Ryan Murphy– 1:36.77
  3. Ryan Lochte- 1:36.81
  4. Ryan Murphy– 1:37.35
  5. Tyler Clary- 1:37.58
  6. Ryan Lochte- 1:37.68
  7. Ryan Murphy– 1:37.80
  8. Arkady Vyatchanin- 1:37.87
  9. Ryan Murphy– 1:38.04
  10. Ryan Murphy– 1:38.15

In This Story

Leave a Reply

1 Comment on "Ryan Murphy Puts Up 9th Fastest 200 Back Ever for Pac-12 Meet Record"

Sort by:   newest | oldest | most voted
Rachel Jordan

Awesome swimming , you ROCK

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
12 seconds ago
wpDiscuz

About Lauren Neidigh

Lauren Neidigh

Lauren Neidigh is a former NCAA swimmer at the University of Arizona and the University of Florida. She's currently working on her Ph.D. in Criminology at Florida State University, but seems exceptionally confused about which team she should be cheering for during the college football season. Lauren hopes to pursue …

Read More »