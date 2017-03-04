2017 MEN’S PAC-12 CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Wednesday, March 1-Saturday March 4
- Federal Way, WA (Pacific Time Zone)
- Defending Champion: Stanford (results)
- Psych sheets
- Live results
- Live Video
- Pac-12 Record Book
- Championship Central
- Saturday Finals Heat Sheet
Cal backstroke star Ryan Murphy put up the 9th fastest performance of all time to break his own Championship Record on night 4 of the 2017 Men’s Pac-12 Swimming and Diving Championships in Federal Way, Washington. Murphy clocked in at 1:38.04, taking down his former mark of 1:38.34 from the 2015 conference meet.
When comparing the splits, we can see that Murphy approached the race differently this time around. He attacked the front half more, splitting a 47.62 on the 1st 100 to take it out a full second faster.
Splits Comparison By 50:
|Swimmer
|1st 50 Split
|2nd 50 Split
|3rd 50 Split
|4th 50 Split
|Final Time
|Ryan Murphy 2017
|22.96
|24.66
|25.10
|25.35
|1:38.04
|Ryan Murphy 2015
|23.55
|25.15
|24.73
|24.91
|1:38.34
Splits Comparison By 100:
|Swimmer
|1st 100 Split
|2nd 100 Split
|Final Time
|Ryan Murphy 2017
|47.62
|50.45
|1:38.04
|Ryan Murphy 2015
|48.70
|49.64
|1:38.34
Murphy’s swim lands 9th on the all time top performances list, just ahead of his 1:38.15 from 2012. He’s now the owner of 6 of the 10 fastest performances ever. The fastest of all time is his 1:35.73 from last season’s 2016 NCAA Championships in Atlanta.
All Time Top Performances: Men’s 200 Back
- Ryan Murphy– 1:35.73
- Ryan Murphy– 1:36.77
- Ryan Lochte- 1:36.81
- Ryan Murphy– 1:37.35
- Tyler Clary- 1:37.58
- Ryan Lochte- 1:37.68
- Ryan Murphy– 1:37.80
- Arkady Vyatchanin- 1:37.87
- Ryan Murphy– 1:38.04
- Ryan Murphy– 1:38.15
Leave a Reply
1 Comment on "Ryan Murphy Puts Up 9th Fastest 200 Back Ever for Pac-12 Meet Record"
Awesome swimming , you ROCK