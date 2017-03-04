2017 Arena Pro Swim Series – Indianapolis: Day 3 Race Videos

2017 Arena Pro Swim Series – Indianapolis

WOMEN’S 200 BUTTERLY

  1. Hali Flickinger, Athens Bulldog, 2:09.49
  2. Cassidy Bayer, NCAP, 2:10.16
  3. Hannah Saiz, Schroeder YMCA, 2:11.32

MEN’S 200 BUTTERFLY

  1. Zhuhao Li, China, 1:55.29
  2. Daiya Seto, Japan, 1:56.45
  3. James Guy, Great Britain, 1:57.06

WOMEN’S 100 BREASTSTROKE

  1. Molly Hannis, unattached, 1:06.47
  2. Katie Meili, New York Athletic Club, 1:07.00
  3. Hrafnhildur Luthersdottir, Iceland, 1:07.94

MEN’S 100 BREASTSTROKE

  1. Adam Peaty, Great Britain, 58.86
  2. Cody Miller, Badger, 1:00.30
  3. Nicolo’ Martinenghi, Italy, 1:00.33

WOMEN’S 100 BACKSTROKE

  1. Ali DeLoof, Club Wolverine, 59.82
  2. Jessica Fullalove, Great Britain, 1:00.29
  3. Federica Pellegrini, Italy, 1:00.78

MEN’S 100 BACKSTROKE

  1. Xu Jiayu, China, 53.04
  2. Jacob Pebley, California, 53.77
  3. Grigory Tarasevich, Louisville, 53.96

WOMEN’S 200 INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY

  1. Melanie Margalis, St. Petersburg’s Aquatics, 2:10.43
  2. Sarah Darcel, Island Swimming, 2:13.98
  3. Hannah Miley, Great Britain, 2:15.51

MEN’S 200 INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY

  1. Josh Prenot, California, 1:58.93
  2. Michael Andrew, Race Pace, 1:59.12
  3. Daiya Seto, Japan, 2:00.35

WOMEN’S 800 FREE – FASTEST HEAT

  1. Ashley Twichell, North Carolina Aquatic Club, 8:36.17
  2. Delfina Pignatiello, Argentina, 8:38.49
  3. Emma Nordin, Carmel Swim Club, 8:46.32

MEN’S 1500 FREE – FASTEST HEAT

  1. Andrew Abruzzo, Plymouth Whitemarsh, 15:13.95
  2. Tom Derbyshire, Great Britain, 15:15.59
  3. Stephen Milne, Great Britain, 15:20.01

 

