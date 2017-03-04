2017 Arena Pro Swim Series – Indianapolis: Day 3 Race Videos

2017 Arena Pro Swim Series – Indianapolis
- Thursday, March 2nd-Saturday, March 4th
- Indianapolis, Indiana
WOMEN’S 200 BUTTERLY
- Hali Flickinger, Athens Bulldog, 2:09.49
- Cassidy Bayer, NCAP, 2:10.16
- Hannah Saiz, Schroeder YMCA, 2:11.32
MEN’S 200 BUTTERFLY
- Zhuhao Li, China, 1:55.29
- Daiya Seto, Japan, 1:56.45
- James Guy, Great Britain, 1:57.06
WOMEN’S 100 BREASTSTROKE
- Molly Hannis, unattached, 1:06.47
- Katie Meili, New York Athletic Club, 1:07.00
- Hrafnhildur Luthersdottir, Iceland, 1:07.94
MEN’S 100 BREASTSTROKE
- Adam Peaty, Great Britain, 58.86
- Cody Miller, Badger, 1:00.30
- Nicolo’ Martinenghi, Italy, 1:00.33
WOMEN’S 100 BACKSTROKE
- Ali DeLoof, Club Wolverine, 59.82
- Jessica Fullalove, Great Britain, 1:00.29
- Federica Pellegrini, Italy, 1:00.78
MEN’S 100 BACKSTROKE
- Xu Jiayu, China, 53.04
- Jacob Pebley, California, 53.77
- Grigory Tarasevich, Louisville, 53.96
WOMEN’S 200 INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY
- Melanie Margalis, St. Petersburg’s Aquatics, 2:10.43
- Sarah Darcel, Island Swimming, 2:13.98
- Hannah Miley, Great Britain, 2:15.51
MEN’S 200 INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY
- Josh Prenot, California, 1:58.93
- Michael Andrew, Race Pace, 1:59.12
- Daiya Seto, Japan, 2:00.35
WOMEN’S 800 FREE – FASTEST HEAT
- Ashley Twichell, North Carolina Aquatic Club, 8:36.17
- Delfina Pignatiello, Argentina, 8:38.49
- Emma Nordin, Carmel Swim Club, 8:46.32
MEN’S 1500 FREE – FASTEST HEAT
- Andrew Abruzzo, Plymouth Whitemarsh, 15:13.95
- Tom Derbyshire, Great Britain, 15:15.59
- Stephen Milne, Great Britain, 15:20.01
