Loggerhead Time Trial: Harris Smashes Best with Video of Swim for NCAA Coaches

2020 LOGGERHEAD AQUATICS TIME TRIAL

March 13-14, 2020

Jacksonville, Florida

Short Course Yards

Results

In light of meet cancellations around the country due to coronavirus precautions, some teams have hosted time trials for swimmers to try and improve their times. Among the meets cancelled were the Florida Senior Championships and NCSA Junior Nationals. Loggerhead Aquatics held a time trial in Jacksonville for a couple of dozen of the team’s swimmers but no spectators. Though Florida Swimming didn’t sanction any time trials last weekend, they came up with a creative approach. Coaches filmed at least one race to send to college coaches for recruiting purposes.

Haley Harris had a big swim in the 400 IM. Harris holds a lifetime best of 4:25.35. However, she knocked nearly 7 seconds off that at the meet, posting a 4:18.77. That’s her first time swimming under the Winter Juniors cut and she smashed the mark by over 3 seconds. You can watch that swim below.

David Gapinski also swam under a Winter Juniors cut. His 1:51.48 in the 200 fly was 2 seconds under his best. He was a tenth under the cut. Gapinski also beat his best in the 100 fly with a 50.48. Mason Campbell swam under a Futures cut for the first time with a lifetime best 51.97 in the 100 back. That’s over a second under his best.

There were several other best times done at the meet. On the women’s side, Avery Sargeant swam under the NCSA cut in the 200 breast with a 2:22.97. That’s over 2.5 seconds under her best. Jenny Bird swam a couple of tenths under her best in the 200 back, winning the race in 2:04.43.

On the men’s side, Dominic Miller swam nearly half a second faster than his 50 free best in 21.19. Raymond Prosinski, the FLAGs 13-14 high point runner-up, beat his lifetime best with a 50.91 in the 100 free. Caleb Tosh, who was a redshirt senior this season at South Carolina, broke 1:41 in the 200 free with a 1:40.77.